Chronic wasting disease confirmed in deer killed south of Yellowstone National Park

CWD was confirmed in Deer Hunt Areas 144 and 148, both from mule deer bucks harvested near Deadman Creek and in Soda Lake Meadows, respectively.

Game and Fish has conducted surveillance for CWD in Wyoming for more than two decades. In recent years CWD has been detected in more deer and elk hunt areas in northwestern Wyoming.

In the Cody Region Game and Fish confirmed the presence of CWD in Elk Hunt Area 41 from a hunter-harvested bull elk. Elk Hunt Area 41 is surrounded on three sides by known CWD-positive Elk Hunt Areas 66, 45 and 37 along the western edge of the Bighorn Mountains and in the Bighorn Basin. This hunt area also overlays Deer Hunt Areas 46 and 47 where CWD was confirmed in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

So far, elk seem less susceptible to infections, which can also spread to moose and whitetail deer.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.