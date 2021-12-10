Chronic wasting disease found in whitetail killed northeast of Livingston

Chronic wasting disease was recently detected in a white-tailed deer doe that was harvested by a hunter in Hunting District 317.

The deer was killed near the junction of U.S. Highway 89 and Interstate 90, northeast of Livingston. This is the first time CWD has been detected in the district.

Samples from the deer will undergo a follow-up test to confirm the presence of CWD.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure. It was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017. The disease is known to exist in other parts of southwest Montana, including the Paradise, Gallatin and Ruby valleys, as well as in other areas of the state.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff have conducted rotating surveillance for CWD throughout the state for several years. Hunting District 317 is within this year's priority surveillance area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0