Circle man killed in rollover crash on Highway 13

A Circle man died March 25 after a rollover crash near his hometown.

The 24-year-old was driving northbound on Montana Highway 13, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol, near mile marker 13 in a Subaru Impreza. The Subaru went off the right side of the road. The driver, who was traveling alone, overcorrected and went off the highway to the left.

The vehicle overturned and rolled several times, MHP stated. The force ejected the driver, who was was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just after midnight March 24. Crews transported the man to Catholic Health Initiatives St. Alexius Health in North Dakota, where he died from his injuries.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are all considered to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by MHP.

At least four people died on Montana's roads throughout the month of March, according to MHP reports. Impaired driving is suspected to be a factor in two of those fatalities.

