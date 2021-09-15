City of Bozeman launches COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for Bozeman residents

The City of Bozeman has started its vaccine incentive program for Bozeman residents today. The program, which is funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act, intends to reward those who get vaccinated in the community.

The program runs until Nov. 15, and offers Bozeman residents $25 Visa gift cards upon vaccination and everyone who receives a shot will be entered into a raffle to win a $1,000 Visa gift card. Bozeman residents who were vaccinated prior to Sept. 15 can also enter to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The vaccine incentive program’s first priority is to encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated, while also recognizing that there are many in the community who have already received the vaccine.

Program details:

• Any Bozeman resident who proves residency in the city of Bozeman and vaccination status who was vaccinated prior to September 15 may enter a raffle to win a $1,000 Visa gift card

• Any Bozeman resident who proves residency in the city of Bozeman and vaccination status who is vaccinated between Sep. 15 and Nov. 15 may submit to automatically receive a $25 Visa gift card and be entered into a raffle to win a $1,000 Visa gift card