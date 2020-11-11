Civil War veterans remembered in Montana after more than a century

Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War

Those interested in donating to the Chapman-Compliment Camp #2 of the SUVCW may send contributions to P.O. Box 50185 Billings, Montana, 59105. For more information, contact montana.civilwar@gmail.com or SUVCW.montana@gmail.com.

The group's upcoming projects include participating in the "Last Soldier" project, with members locating and marking the graves of the last Union veteran to die in every county of every state. Most recently recognized in Montana was Pt. John Helman, Company D, 178th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment, the last Union veteran to die in Powder River County.