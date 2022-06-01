Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone water quality monitoring meeting June 9

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting in Joliet on June 9 regarding a water quality monitoring project for the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone watershed.

The three-year project will build upon existing monitoring data and assess whether Total Maximum Daily Loads are necessary to protect water quality. A TMDL defines the amount of a certain pollutant a waterbody can hold before it impacts water quality and beneficial uses such as agriculture, recreation and aquatic life. If DEQ determines TMDLs are needed, the agency will work with local stakeholders to outline a plan to reduce pollutants.

DEQ selected the watershed based on existing data and an ongoing interest in the region from watershed groups. The watershed is known to have some water quality issues such as sediments.

DEQ is hosting a hybrid public meeting at the Joliet Community Center on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation on the monitoring project and an opportunity for the public to ask questions. The public can join the presentation in-person, by phone or online.

The in-person meeting will be held at the Joliet Community Center, 209 E Front Ave.

To access the online or phone option, visit: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publicmeetings-folder/news-article12.

