 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone water quality monitoring meeting June 9

  • 0
Flooding Clarks Fork bridge

An aerial view shows flooding on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River near Edgar in 2018.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting in Joliet on June 9 regarding a water quality monitoring project for the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone watershed.

The three-year project will build upon existing monitoring data and assess whether Total Maximum Daily Loads are necessary to protect water quality. A TMDL defines the amount of a certain pollutant a waterbody can hold before it impacts water quality and beneficial uses such as agriculture, recreation and aquatic life. If DEQ determines TMDLs are needed, the agency will work with local stakeholders to outline a plan to reduce pollutants.

DEQ selected the watershed based on existing data and an ongoing interest in the region from watershed groups. The watershed is known to have some water quality issues such as sediments.

DEQ is hosting a hybrid public meeting at the Joliet Community Center on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation on the monitoring project and an opportunity for the public to ask questions. The public can join the presentation in-person, by phone or online.

People are also reading…

The in-person meeting will be held at the Joliet Community Center, 209 E Front Ave.

To access the online or phone option, visit: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publicmeetings-folder/news-article12.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable Mexican wolf pups born at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News