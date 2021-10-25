Class cancelled Monday at Hardin Public Schools due to potential 'serious threat'

School will be closed on Monday throughout Hardin Public Schools due to a potential threat against students and staff at Hardin High School, according to an announcement posted to districts 17H and 1 websites.

“Hardin School Districts 17H and 1 was provided information that potentially suggests a serious threat against our students and staff at Hardin High School,” wrote Eldon C. Johnson, superintendent of Hardin School Districts 17H & 1 in a letter posted to the district website. Johnson indicated that he does not know if the information was credible or where it originated, “however, our focus remains on the safety of the students and staff.”

Calls to Johnson were not immediately returned. According to the website posting, administration from the school district met with Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Sunday afternoon to discuss the potential threat and cancelled school throughout the two districts on Monday, Oct. 25, including extracurricular activities and sports practices, with the intent of holding school on Tuesday. Staff are being asked to report to the school at 10 a.m. Monday.

An update is expected this afternoon following further meetings, according to the website. Questions are asked to be directed to help@hardin.k12.mt.us and updates will be posted to Facebook.

This story will be updated.

