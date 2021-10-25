Classes cancelled Monday at Hardin Public Schools due to potential 'serious threat'

Schools remained closed on Monday throughout Hardin's two school districts due to a threat made against students and staff at Hardin High School, according to an announcement posted to districts 17H and 1 websites.
The districts were "provided information that potentially suggests a serious threat against our students and staff at Hardin High School,” wrote Eldon C. Johnson, superintendent of Hardin School Districts 17H & 1 in a letter posted to the district website. Johnson said he does not know if the information was credible or where it originated, “however, our focus remains on the safety of the students and staff.”
According to the website posting, school administrators met with Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Sunday afternoon to discuss the potential threat and cancelled school throughout the two districts on Monday, Oct. 25, including extracurricular activities and sports practices, with the intent of holding school on Tuesday. Staff are being asked to report to the school at 10 a.m. Monday.
Johnson told The Gazette the threats were made on social media, but could not comment further as the investigation is ongoing. "We met as an administration team to look at what tomorrow is going to look like as we reopen and ultimately long-term," he said. The plan is to reopen schools on Tuesday, said Johnson, and indicated the investigation could be completed as soon as Monday afternoon.
"When you don't know the credibility, you have to take every precaution and treat it as serious and start going through safety rules and procedures," said Johnson. "We would rather be overcautious and have a good, clean investigation.
An update is expected this afternoon following further meetings, according to the website. Questions are asked to be directed to help@hardin.k12.mt.us and updates will be posted to Facebook.