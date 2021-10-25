Classes cancelled Monday at Hardin Public Schools due to potential 'serious threat'

Schools remained closed on Monday throughout Hardin's two school districts due to a threat made against students and staff at Hardin High School, according to an announcement posted to districts 17H and 1 websites.

The districts were "provided information that potentially suggests a serious threat against our students and staff at Hardin High School,” wrote Eldon C. Johnson, superintendent of Hardin School Districts 17H & 1 in a letter posted to the district website. Johnson said he does not know if the information was credible or where it originated, “however, our focus remains on the safety of the students and staff.”

According to the website posting, school administrators met with Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Sunday afternoon to discuss the potential threat and cancelled school throughout the two districts on Monday, Oct. 25, including extracurricular activities and sports practices, with the intent of holding school on Tuesday. Staff are being asked to report to the school at 10 a.m. Monday.