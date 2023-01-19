Cliffed out: Visit to Utah’s Zion National Park a scenic splendor

Even in December, the weekend before Christmas when everyone might be getting the last of their shopping done, Zion National Park is bustling with visitors.

It’s easy to see why people come. The 2,000-foot high Navajo sandstone cliffs are stunning at sunset, glowing orange when framed against a deep blue sky. Large prickly pear cactus leaves and yucca covered with snow seem a contradiction to the cool temperature. The Virgin River gurgles down the middle of the main canyon, tinted a light green, soothing nerves frayed from dodging tourist traffic.

Native American presence in the canyon is believed to date back at least 10,000 years, based on archaeological sites and petroglyph carvings in the sandstone walls.

Cyclists had the right idea, pedaling past the roadblocks on the fairly level but serpentine pavement. Their only concern on the narrow road would be distracted drivers, one of which plowed off the side of the lane near the lodge.

Canyon

At 232 square miles, and spread across three counties in southwestern Utah, the park’s narrow canyon and chief point of access means it doesn’t take much activity to clog this main artery.

The problem of crowding is accentuated when visitors park poorly, prompting the Park Service to temporarily shut down vehicle access past Zion Lodge when we visited. We had just enough time to start hiking up the road before they reopened access and cars came whizzing by. Not fair!

In that short walk, however, we encountered a flock of wild turkeys and a small group of mule deer. To handle traffic in the busy months (April through September) the Park Service requires visitors to ride a shuttle bus to explore the park. In 2021, Zion saw more than 5 million visitors, a record high.

Visiting

This past December, the park recorded more than 176,800 visitors, ending the year with 4.71 million visits. (For comparison, the average number of visitors to Yellowstone National Park in December is around 20,000.) Even during the cold nights of the Christmas season, more than 7,000 took advantage of Zion’s campground.

The nearest town with a motel is Springdale, a great jumping off point for Zion visits. Or pick a spot anywhere between La Verkin and Springdale along Highway 9 where other attractions like overnighting in a covered wagon or yurt is a possibility.

According to a 2019 University of Utah economic analysis, spending by visitors to Utah’s “Crown Jewel” contributed more than $253 million to nearby Kane and Washington counties.

Judging by languages heard, the park’s visitors traveled from around the world — including Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe — to see the stunning canyon.

Is there a time to avoid crowded conditions, I asked a park ranger. Nope, she said and shrugged her shoulders, traffic is an issue year-round.

Name

Zion is ancient Hebrew for sanctuary or refuge. A Mormon pioneer who arrived in the late 1800s is credited with applying the apt name to the rugged canyon. Because of the pioneers’ presence in the surrounding region, many of the cliffs feature biblical names.

There’s the Court of the Patriarchs, with adjoining high cliffs named Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. There are also Cathedral Mountain, Towers of the Virgin and Prodigal Son.

Famed western explorer John Wesley Powell, one of the first to navigate the Colorado River and the Grand Canyon’s torrential rapids in a boat and survive, visited the region in 1872 and named it Mukuntuweap, which he believed was the Paiute name for straight canyon.

A 16,000-acre portion of the region was first protected in 1909 as a national monument. Ten years later it became a national park. In 1956 the park was expanded to include the Kolob area to the northwest, which had been its own national monument until then.

Kayenta

We hiked back to our vehicle on the opposite side of the Virgin River via the Kayenta Trail. Carved into the cliffside, it provided extensive views of the river and opposing rock walls. Rounding each corner seemed to open up another jaw-dropping view.

The 2-mile-long trail winds back into a small side canyon, which still had flowing and melting water creating icy routes. Some hikers chose to sit down and slide on their behinds rather than risk a fall as they negotiated the slippery path. Others, like us, were lucky enough to have packed slip-on spikes for our shoes. Undeterred by the cool weather, snow and ice, one fearless woman hiked up the path in flip-flops. Day hikers could be heard hooting, hollering and laughing as they struggled to stay upright.

At the very end of the side canyon are the Emerald Pools. The lower pool was easy to access and provided a great reflection of the opposing canyon walls in its still waters. The upper pool was a little more treacherous to reach as the trail climbed and twisted, in places covered with an icy cap. The upper pool was completely iced over. It rests in a corner directly below cliffs that climb to the heavens, a neck-straining upward view. Icicles broke and fell off the cliff occasionally, their unsettling clatter to the ground amplified by echoes from the narrow rock gorge.

Given the icy conditions, we didn’t brave the hike to Angels Landing, which crawls along a gut-clenching knife ridge, yet provides an excellent overlook of the canyon from a vantage point more than 1,000 feet above the river.

Too brief

On the way out of Zion we motored up the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway on switchbacks that provided a sunset view of the canyon walls, dazzlingly bright in the fading light.

This route was completed in 1930 after crews carved a narrow tunnel through the cliffs. (Bikes, pedestrians and large vehicles aren’t allowed in the tunnel, which stretches for just over a mile.) After the climb out of the canyon and through the rocky burrow, visitors traveling uphill break out into the sunshine again. From here the road travels across sparsely vegetated, rolling sandstone, frozen in place like ocean waves, undulating across the high desert landscape.

Getting off the main route, away from the crush of tourists, beckons a return visit. I long to find a corner of the park to be alone in, reveling in the quiet. Yet even amid the bustle of tourists and hum of traffic it’s easy to be transfixed and transformed in Zion National Park. It’s hard not to smile widely while viewing the sandstone features. Its beauty is an elixir.