Yellowstone Rescue

An Indiana man was rescued on Jan. 6 after rappelling down the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

 Photo courtesy of Ralph Anderson/National Park Service

An Indiana man was rescued uninjured from the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone last week, according to district park ranger Klint Powell.

Dave Christensen, 55, of Indiana, was reported rappelling into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone around 11 a.m. on Jan. 6. He was illegally off trail and in the canyon, according to Powell.

Christensen had dropped his backpack near the end of his 360-foot rope and went off to retrieve it. He slide down the canyon wall toward the Yellowstone River and could not climb back up. A friend who was communicating with him from the top through a radio was able to confirm he was not injured, Powell said.

Yellowstone Rescue 2

Yellowstone National Park crews prepare to rescue an Indiana man on Jan. 6 after rappelling down the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

After two hours, he requested assistance and 11 search and rescue team members responded. A rescuer was lowered down about 800 feet toward Christensen.

It took four hours to raise Christensen and the rescuer without injury, Powell said. Blowing snow and below freezing temperatures made the rescue difficult.

"It was a long, slow haul to bring him back up," Powell said. "The rescuer had to work their way up through really deep snow."

Christensen received citations for creating a hazardous condition for everyone involved and for his off-trail travel in a closed area. The court date to see a judge in the park is pending, Powell said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

