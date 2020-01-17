An Indiana man was rescued uninjured from the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone last week, according to district park ranger Klint Powell.
Dave Christensen, 55, of Indiana, was reported rappelling into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone around 11 a.m. on Jan. 6. He was illegally off trail and in the canyon, according to Powell.
Christensen had dropped his backpack near the end of his 360-foot rope and went off to retrieve it. He slide down the canyon wall toward the Yellowstone River and could not climb back up. A friend who was communicating with him from the top through a radio was able to confirm he was not injured, Powell said.
Yellowstone National Park crews prepare to rescue an Indiana man on Jan. 6 after rappelling down the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.
Photo courtesy of Ralph Anderson/National Park Service
After two hours, he requested assistance and 11 search and rescue team members responded. A rescuer was lowered down about 800 feet toward Christensen.
It took four hours to raise Christensen and the rescuer without injury, Powell said. Blowing snow and below freezing temperatures made the rescue difficult.
"It was a long, slow haul to bring him back up," Powell said. "The rescuer had to work their way up through really deep snow."
Christensen received citations for creating a hazardous condition for everyone involved and for his off-trail travel in a closed area. The court date to see a judge in the park is pending, Powell said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
5 places to cross-country ski in Billings, and 2 a bit farther away Nordic, or cross-country, skiing is an easy way to get outdoors for some exercise and fun during the winter.
While Red Lodge and Yellowstone National Park offer a variety of groomed and backcountry trails for a range of skiing ability, Billings has some parks that provide quick access for shorter adventures. None of Billings' parks have groomed trails for cross-country skiing, however.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
So whether you love Nordic skiing and are hungry for every opportunity to strap in, or you're interested in trying the sport out on a quick afternoon, these nearby trails are worth checking out.
1. Norm's Island
Norm Schoenthal Island, along the Yellowstone River, is a popular park for mixed uses, including Nordic skiing, especially right after a snow fall, said Paul Reinhardt, a recreation specialist with the City of Billings’ Parks and Recreation Department.
Gazette Staff
Norm's Island
The island park is formed by an oxbow side channel of the Yellowstone River. There are more than two miles of trails. The mixed uses include dog walkers, hikers, bikers and skiers.
Gazette Staff
Norm Schoenthal Island: How to get there
2. Riverfront Park
Located along the Yellowstone River, Riverfront, with Lake Josephine, is a natural park with picnic tables and a trail system that offers numerous paths for skiing.
Riverfront Park is Billings’ largest river park, and dogs are allowed at the park.
Gazette Staff
Riverfront Park
The park encompasses 347 acres along the Yellowstone River at the south end of Billings. The 24-acre lake was named for a steamboat that reached Billings in 1875, the farthest point upstream that any boat had reached from the mouth of the Yellowstone River. 8001 South Billings Blvd.
BRONTE WITTPENN, Gazette Staff
Riverfront Park: How to get there
3. Pioneer Park
Near downtown, Pioneer Park is a large, 32-acre developed park. With its hills and greenspace, Pioneer is popular for tubing and sledding.
BRONTE WITTPENN, Gazette staff
Pioneer Park
But after a snowstorm, Pioneer also provides a central location to enjoy the powder in Nordic style.
CASEY PAGE, Gazette Staff
Pioneer Park: How to get there
4. Two Moon Park
Two Moon is a large, mostly undeveloped natural park along the Yellowstone River. A grand loop trail runs around the park, but it is intertwined with numerous other paths and trails.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff
Ice at Two Moon Park
Two Moon Park borders the Yellowstone River on the south and a steep, forested bluff to the north. On the downstream end of the park a weeping wall attracts many birds, and in the winter the springs that seep through the sandstone can freeze into massive icicles. The park was named for the Northern Cheyenne chief who fought at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, according to the Yellowstone River Parks Association.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff
Two Moon Park: How to get there
5. Golf courses
Some of Billings’ golf courses allow cross-country skiers in the wintertime, but it’s important to call ahead to make sure it’s OK to use the grounds.
CASEY PAGE, Gazette Staff
6. Red Lodge Nordic Center
For skiers open to a longer trip, the
Red Lodge Nordic Center offers 15,000 kilometers of groomed, dedicated cross-country trails west of Red Lodge. The center asks skiers for a $5 donation when they use the area.
CASEY PAGE, Gazette Staff
Red Lodge Nordic Center
The center offers clinics throughout the winter, but no pets, snowshoes, or sledding are allowed. There also are no services at the center other than an outhouse, so come prepared with water and food.
CASEY PAGE, Gazette Staff
Red Lodge Nordic Center: How to get there
7. Yellowstone National Park
Most wintertime visitors choose to tour Yellowstone by snowcoach or snowmobile. But there's really no better way to become immersed in the park than with a pair of skis. There are some easy outings, such as the trails around the Upper Geyser Basin. Then there are the tougher ones, including arduous trails to the Continental Divide.
Associated Press
Yellowstone National Park
The National Park Service
offers some advice on its website to skiers in the park:
Talk with
park rangers
before you leave on any trip and get specific information on conditions. Some park areas could be closed to skiing or snowshoeing to protect wildlife.
Plan your time generously. Include allowances for limited daylight, snow conditions, temperature extremes, and the number of people in the group, their experience and physical condition. Check out our maps and descriptions of ski trails in Yellowstone. Read the daily ski trail status (courtesy of Yellowstone Park Lodges) A permit is required for all overnight backcountry trips.
Associated Press
Photos: Yellowstone Winter Driving Tour
Elk Wolf Stand Off
Wolves reach a standoff with a bull elk as it stands with it's back to a steep drop off in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016. The wolves left as the elk stood its ground.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Elk graze by the Roosevelt Arch
Elk graze by the Roosevelt Arch in Yellowstone National Park at Gardiner Montana Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison graze on the football field
Bison graze on the football field at Gardiner Montana Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Devils slide
Devils slide and the Yellowstone River near Gardiner Montana Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison graze in Mammoth
Bison graze in Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Fire and Ice at Mammoth
Snow surrounds streams of hot water at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Undine Falls
Undine Falls is covered by ice but visible through holes in the ice in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Yellowstone Coyote
A coyote treks through the snow in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bighorn Sheep graze on McMinn Bench
Bighorn Sheep graze on McMinn Bench between Gardiner and Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Ducks swim in the Lamar River
Ducks swim in the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Mammoth steams
The sun shines through steam at Mammoth Hot Springs.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bald Eagle and Raven
A bald eagle and a raven fly after feeding on carrion near Gardiner on Feb. 4.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Cloud covered peak
Cloud covered peak near Pebble Creek Campground in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison Bighorns and Pronghorns
Bighorn Sheep, bison and pronghorn antelope graze on McMinn Bench between Gardiner and Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Pronghorn Antelope Grazes
A pronghorn antelope grazes near Gardiner in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Elk Browsing Bushes
An elk browses in a coulee along the road in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Sunrise paints mountain tops
Sunrise paints mountain tops near Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Elk Browsing
An elk browses in a coulee along the road in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Soda Butte
Soda Butte in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Snow and steaming water
Snow and steaming water at Mammoth Hot Springs.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Pebble Creek Campground
A snowy scene at the Pebble Creek Campground in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Barnett Peak
Barnett Peak in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Cloud covered mountain
A cloud covered mountain at sunrise near Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison move through a snowy meadow
Bison move through a snowy meadow near Blacktail Plateau in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Elk Graze near Gardiner
Elk graze near the park boundary at Gardiner Montana Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR, Gazette Staff
Bison feed in deep snow
Bison feed in deep snow in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Pronghorn Antelope
A pronghorn antelope grazes near Gardiner.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Mountains glow orange
Mountains glow orange at sunrise from Lava Creek in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison at Roosevelt
A Bison looks over the scene near Roosevelt Junction in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
American Dipper
An American Dipper prepares to dive in Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Snowy Mammoth
Snowy covers much of Mammoth Hot Springs.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Rocky Cliffs
Rocky Cliffs along the road in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Immature Bald Eagle
An immature bald eagle flies near Gardiner.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
A Bison rests in the deep snow
A Bison rests in the deep snow in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison Bound over a snow ridge
Bison Bound over a snow ridge in Mammoth.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff