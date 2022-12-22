Climbing waterfalls: How the Bozeman Ice Festival is growing the niche sport

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Each fall, as winter nears and cold temperatures descend on Hyalite Canyon near Bozeman, water that weeps from the cliff bands lining the canyon walls freezes into bulging layers of ice with translucent hues of white, yellow and blue. And each year, that frozen water allows human to defy the gravity that pulled the water out of the rock in the first place.

If, of course, they're willing to climb it. Many are. And fear is sometimes the best motivator to keep climbing, but there are a lot of things about ice climbing that go well beyond the simple act of climbing up a vertical frozen waterfall.

Doug Bernard and Missoulian Reporter Joshua Murdock go ice climbing in Hyalite Canyon near Bozeman on Dec. 8.

On this episode is Joshua Murdock, the outdoors and natural resources reporter at the Missoulian, and a rock and ice climber himself. He spent four days at the Bozeman Ice Festival, climbing a bit but mostly reporting and photographing different aspects of the event.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Ask people why they go to the Bozeman Ice Festival, one of the premier ice climbing events in the U.S., and most won't talk about ice climbing. They came for one thing: community.
