Coal ash pond decision may come too late for Bullock administration

Total cleanup costs for the pond complex are estimated by the Department of Environmental Quality to be between $400 million to $700 million.

Only very late in the eight-year process has the DEQ asked Talen to consider what environmentalists have spent years lobbying for: complete removal of the coal, which would then be stored on a tarp-lined area away from the aquifer.

But at this point, an order by the Bullock administration to remove the ash would be more about pageantry than purpose, and the appeals process afforded to Talen would push the cleanup matter into January and the governorship of Greg Gianforte.

Colstrip-area rancher Clint McRae told Lee Montana Newspapers this week that it’s crucial the ash be removed. McRae’s family cattle operation, Rocker Six Cattle Company, predates the power plant. He said the permit for the ponds calls for cleanup. That’s what he’s fighting for as a member of the Rosebud Protective Association, an affiliate of the Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council.