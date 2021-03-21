Coal cuts: Aging power plants, cheap natural gas shutting off Montana coal

“I wouldn’t discount the push from some of these states, notably Minnesota, toward the pressure on their utilities to green up their act,” Feaster said. There are coal-fired power plants in heavy demand in Minnesota that are still being retired as closure plans accelerate. “If you stop and look at where we are today, SHERCO and Absaloka is kind of an example. You now have retirement dates for all three units, '23, '26 and 2030, and that mine is going to have to close. They’re not going to be able to sell to anybody else. You’ve got Rosebud serving Colstrip and Colstrip is supposed to close in 2025, but as we saw before, if anything goes wrong with those units, or there’s a contentious battle on pricing of the coal, those units are going to get shut down quick.”