Coal economy troubles hitting Montana's tax rolls

“Because of coal, we were definitely in a good spot, because the general fund could pay for everything. Like last year, $200,000 went to the county hospital, $60,000 went to the museum, $150,000 went to the library. Because of coal, the county could give money to all these different entities,” Real Bird said. “As coal has went away, we’ve had to figure things out.”

Earlier, the county had to end solid waste service because it couldn’t afford it.

Decker Coal received a request for comment from Lee Montana Newspapers, but chose not to reply. NTEC said that its past due taxes stem from the previous owner of Spring Creek Mine. Cloud Peak Energy had a full year of unpaid gross proceeds taxes when NTEC bought the mine at a bankruptcy sale last fall. NTEC’s senior tax counsel, Vice President Matthew Adams, said the company intends to pay the taxes, which became its responsibility when it bought Cloud Peaks assets. However, what’s owed in Montana is just a fraction of the $93 million in back-tax debt needing to be paid.

