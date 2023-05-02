NorthWestern Energy continued its case for more coal and natural gas power in a resource plan disclosed Monday.

As other Western utilities shutter coal-fired power plants and pivot to renewables, NorthWestern suggests the likelihood of an energy shortage at times of peak demand are already as high as 5%, based on loss of load probability forecasts by the Northwest Conservation Council.

NorthWestern models cost increases in replacement generation costs if Colstrip Power Plant were to close, including 30% in 2025 for replacement with non-carbon resources, 10% in 2030 and 7% in 2035. NorthWestern expects to double its capacity share of Colstrip to 444 megawatts in 2026.

“A lot of baseload generation is basically being mothballed. And in place of it, intermittent generation. And what we see from a market price volatility perspective is that on average, market prices will be lower because of that, and that's a good thing for our customers will operate our fleet of resources consistent with that taken advantage of low-price markets when they're available,” said John Hines, NorthWestern’s vice president of supply. “But it also means it's setting up the region utilities, certainly Northwestern, because it's so reliant on market purchases for extreme market price will lead to volatility. And the plan, frankly, just shows large and growing risk of our customers and emphasizing the growing risk to our customers are relying on during critical weather, good purchases in any substantial amount at all.”

Currently, Pacific Northwest utilities with 70% ownership in Colstrip are headed for the exits. With the utilities depart more than a million captive ratepayers who shoulder the majority of the power plant's costs. The first wave of departures comes in 2026, a second round in 2030.

NorthWestern and Talen Energy will each take on additional shares of the power plant from departing owners in 2026.

Roughly 44% of the NorthWestern’s supply during periods of peak demand comes from market purchases. That’s largely because the utility has only been acquiring generating assets to serve Montana since 2008, the year after Montana’s Legislature passed laws permitting NorthWestern to put customers on long-term debt schedules for power plants.

Prior to re-regulation, there was no owned generation keeping the lights on for NorthWestern’s Montana customers.

A gas-fired power plant under construction near Laurel will cut NorthWestern’s need for market power by 170 megawatts in 2024, at a cost last estimated at $283 million. The Laurel power plant is the kind of gas-fired generation NorthWestern concluded was most beneficial in its 2019 integrated resource plan. IRPs are 20-year outlooks for energy demand and how utilities intend to meet consumption.

Hines said in a press call that future generation will be acquired through competitive selection or acquisition of “opportunity resources.” In other words, deals NorthWestern finds so favorable competitive solicitation is unlikely to produce a more economical alternative.

Throughout NorthWestern’s resource plan, renewable resources are described as too unpredictable to be relied upon during periods of peak demand. The utility also suggests there are environmental liabilities in disposing of windmill blades and expired storage batteries. Not mentioned on the study are the costs of disposing of coal ash.

NorthWestern said it did attempt to consider the possibility of the Inflation Reduction Act making investments in renewable energy and battery storage more economical, but details around the federal act known as IRA are still being hammered out.

The cited source of NorthWestern’s loss of load probably outlook, Northwest Conservation Council, forecasts that that the Pacific Northwest can weather the retirement of coal-fired power plants without reliability problems by adding 3,500 MW of renewable resources by 2027, while using energy efficiency to curb 750 MW to 1 gigawatt of demand.

For perspective, in Montana alone, renewable energy capacity will to have increase by 1,000 Megawatts by the end of 2023. That generation wasn’t online at the time of the NCC’s forecast and will service other regional utilities.