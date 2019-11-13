The new owner of three distressed coal mines in Montana and Wyoming is insisting the mines won’t close, one day after its major financial backer pulled out.
Navajo Transitional Energy Co., said Wednesday it has the wherewithal to secure reclamation bonding for the Spring Creek Mine in Montana, as well as Wyoming’s Codero Rojo and Antelope mines. NTEC is wholly owned by the Navajo Nation.
Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said using the tribe’s full faith and credit to back the mines’ bonds was too risky. Nez questioned NTEC’s decision to pick up the mines at bankruptcy auction. The mines had previously been owned by Cloud Peak Energy. Navajo Nation didn’t sign off on the purchase. NTEC argues no pre-approval was needed.
“Many experts question the viability of expanding our interests in a coal market that appears to be dwindling,” Nez said in a statement Tuesday. “We will not support initiatives that attempt to circumvent or undermine the laws and policies of our nation.”
NTEC spokesman Erny Zah said the company would address Navajo Nation’s decision later Wednesday. The company does have the resources to secure reclamation bonds without putting Navajo Nation assets on the table as backing.
Spring Creek mine is Montana’s largest coal mine, employing 300 people. In late October, the mine briefly shut down over concerns that Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality would not be able to hold accountable a company that has tribal sovereignty rights. NTEC has been asked to waive its tribal sovereignty before receiving an operating permit. The mine continues to run under the permit and bond of Cloud Peak Energy.