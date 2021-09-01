 Skip to main content
Cody-area historian to talk about early Yellowstone camping business

Cody-area historian to talk about early Yellowstone camping business

Frost & Richard buggy

A Frost & Richard Camping Co. buggy returns guests to Cody after 18 days of touring Yellowstone National Park.

 Jack Richard Photograph Collection, McCracken Research Library

Cody-area historian Bob Richard will present a talk on Sept. 9 about the history of the Frost & Richard Camping Co., which operated in Yellowstone National Park from 1906-1916.

Early Yellowstone campers

The talk will be given at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's Coe Auditorium at noon.

Richard's uncle, Ned Frost, and his grandfather, Fred Richard, took guests on journeys through the park — three trips of 18 days each by horse and wagon.

