Park County archivist Brian Beauvais will discuss the life and artistic legacy of Olive Fell on Oct. 28 during the Pahaska Corral of Westerners meeting at the Irma Hotel in Cody, Wyoming.
The event begins with a no-host dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation around 7 p.m. The meal and the program are open to the public. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by emailing Lynn Houze ljhcody@tctwest.net
Born in Big Timber, Montana, in 1896, Olive Fell’s family moved to Cody where she became known as a local art prodigy. Olive continued as an artist studying at the University of Wyoming followed by the Art Institute of Chicago. She moved back to the Cody region and made her home on Four Bear Ranch.
Many locals viewed Fell as a loner, a fact not helped when she greeted anyone who dared trespass upon her land by firing a rifle shot over their heads. A lover of local wildlife, Olive focused her artistic talents depicting various wild animals. She became a renowned commercial artist within Yellowstone National Park with her endearing sketches of bear cubs.
Fell died in 1980. In recent years, the popularity of her art is resurging among collectors and art historians.
Beauvais is the curator of the Park County Archives in Cody. He earned his Masters in Arts in history from the University of Northern Iowa and is currently working toward a Masters of Library Science degree from Emporia State University. Brian is the chair of the Park County Historic Preservation Commission. In his free time loves to explore the historic geography of Park County.
The Pahaska Corral of Westerners is the local chapter of Westerner International, an organization headquartered at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (formerly the Cowboy Hall of Fame) in Oklahoma City. The Westerners International, founded in 1944, is dedicated to stimulating interest and research in the history of the American West.