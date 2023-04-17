Cody-born artist Jeffrey B. Rudolph’s artistic journey began in his father’s carpentry shop when he was a child carving on scraps of wood.

At the next “Local Lore with Bob Richard” program, he shares that journey — from how he got his start through struggles and successes to today. The free, illustrated talk takes place at noon Thursday, April 20, in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming.

Although he started college as a music major, Rudolph shifted his focus to sculpture and earned his bachelor-of-arts degree from Brigham Young University in 1981. He works in a variety of media, including bronze, stone, wood and terracotta.

Rudolph is an annual participant in the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, and frequently teaches sculpting classes for youth at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. He also spends a week most summers as Artist-in-Residence in the Center’s Whitney Western Art Museum. Find out more about Rudolph and his work at http://www.rudolphsculpture.com.

At the end of the talk, Rudolph and Richard will also discuss a few other local artists who worked in various media. Among these are photographers Charles Belden and Jack Richard; taxidermists Will Richard and Ned Frost; and some artists who spent time in the Cody area, including W.R. Leigh and Edward T. Grigware.

The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. The next talk in the series, on June 8, features the history of ranching on Rattlesnake Creek.