Cody, Wyo. slated for LDS temple

Cody has been chosen as the site of a new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

Sunday night, church president Russell Nelson announced plans to build 13 more temples.

“As I emphasized this morning, please make time for the Lord in His holy house,” Nelson said prior to announcing the temples in a news release. “Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”

One in every nine residents of Wyoming, roughly 68,000 people, claim membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Area LDS Stake President Andrew Jacobsen said it was a surprise to local leadership.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s a big deal for us. It gives us a lot closer access to a temple.”

This will be the state’s third temple. Other temples are the Casper Wyoming Temple and Star Valley Wyoming Temple. Right now the closest temple for people in the area is in Billings.

Jacobsen said for the roughly 3,600 members of the stake, which includes most of Park County and Burlington, it will have a big impact.