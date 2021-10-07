Cold snap this weekend could assist firefighters in SE Montana

Firefighters have made progress in containing a wildfire in Fergus County, while a burst of rain and snow is expected to hit the region this weekend.
The South Moccasin fire has burned through nearly 13,000 acres in Fergus County. Crews had the fire at 45% containment as of Thursday afternoon, and anticipate having it it completely under control by Sunday.
“With the weather conditions, and what’s happening on the ground with crews, that’s what went into the decision of containment by the 10th,” said Alex Schwier, the public information officer assigned to the fire.
Since the South Moccasin fire was first reported Monday, nearly 250 people from state and county agencies responded. The fire is burning through timber and grassland on mostly private land about seven miles northwest of Lewistown. Five structures were damaged as the fire spread earlier in the week, but none of them were homes.
Crews had built fire lines around the north, east and southeastern edges of the fire by Thursday morning, according to an update from the County Assist Team assigned to the fire. They will mop up hot spots through the end of the week.
Fergus County Sheriff Rick Vaughn said the efforts of local ranchers, along with BLM and DNRC firefighters prevented the fire from spreading through the South Moccasin Mountain Range.
“Since the fire started, the focus has been on putting it out. Now that we’re rounding the corer on that, we can go back and focus on the investigation into how it started,” he said.
Montana Highway 81, also known as the Denton Highway, was still closed from mile marker 24.8 to 42, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. To the south of the fire, officials also had Hanover Road closed while crews work toward complete containment.
In Rosebud County, the Coal Bank fire has grown to 6,100 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire has spilled into the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, and 112 people are working to control the fire, which was at 0% containment as of Thursday. The fire is burning about 18 miles southwest of Ashland.
Al Nash, the communications chief for the BLM’s Montana and Dakotas State Office, said no buildings have been damaged in the fire, but 10 minor structures are still threatened.
The state has recorded 2,525 wildfires so far in 2021, with 33 reported within the past week. Nearly 940,000 acres of Montana’s land has burned in wildfires this year. The average wildfire season between 2011 and 2020 ended with about 400,000 acres burned per year, according to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center.
The entire state is still in the grip of a drought going into October, with every county reporting severe to extreme drought conditions. This year is on track to being one of the driest on record for Montana, according to data from the National Weather Service.
A fall weather system moving into southeastern Montana has caused the NWS to announce a hazardous weather outlook. Rain of an inch or more is expected to cover an area from Livingston east to the state border by Monday, with possible snowfall at higher elevations.
Cold temperatures caused MDT announce that the Beartooth Highway, a portion of Highway 212 running across the state’s border with Wyoming out of Red Lodge, closed early for the season.