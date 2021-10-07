Cold snap this weekend could assist firefighters in SE Montana

“Since the fire started, the focus has been on putting it out. Now that we’re rounding the corer on that, we can go back and focus on the investigation into how it started,” he said.

Montana Highway 81, also known as the Denton Highway, was still closed from mile marker 24.8 to 42, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. To the south of the fire, officials also had Hanover Road closed while crews work toward complete containment.

In Rosebud County, the Coal Bank fire has grown to 6,100 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire has spilled into the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, and 112 people are working to control the fire, which was at 0% containment as of Thursday. The fire is burning about 18 miles southwest of Ashland.

Al Nash, the communications chief for the BLM’s Montana and Dakotas State Office, said no buildings have been damaged in the fire, but 10 minor structures are still threatened.

The state has recorded 2,525 wildfires so far in 2021, with 33 reported within the past week. Nearly 940,000 acres of Montana’s land has burned in wildfires this year. The average wildfire season between 2011 and 2020 ended with about 400,000 acres burned per year, according to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center.