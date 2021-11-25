Collection of Ice Age discoveries finds home at Museum of Idaho

“Everything is in bankers’ boxes,” Frandson said. “My job is to go through these bankers’ boxes and create a catalog of what we have and what may be missing for the time being in the boxes that I haven’t gotten to yet. My main job is to put everything back into its context from the excavation. What happened is they stored the bones previously by type, which is amazing for some kind of research in case you want to look at only tibias you can go to the cabinet and look at only tibias, but the issue with that is that it takes the bones out of what unit they were from and what level within the unit they were from and what layer.”