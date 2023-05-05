A Colorado man is free on $65,000 after denying charges that he repeatedly kicked a Columbus Police officer in the stomach and arms, resulting in injury earlier this month.

Zane Ian Joseph Strange, 46, appeared in 22nd Judicial District Court last week and pleaded not guilty to felony assault on a peace officer. Strange also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without registration.

Strange had previously posted $65,000, which was continued until the case is resolved. Strange grew up locally but currently lives in Colorado, according to defense attorney Brian Haynes.

District Judge Matt Wald allowed Strange to leave the state to return home, but placed him under specific court-imposed conditions by which he must comply or face consequences. Haynes told Wald that Strange was home visiting family at the time of his arrest.

Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm told the News this week that his officer is OK.

According to court documents, on April 18 at 8:50 p.m., Columbus Police Officer Matthew Grieshop was on patrol when he saw a 1971 Chevy truck parked near the Columbus Town Pump.

The license plate on the truck came back as inactive with the registered owner being deceased. The officer watched the truck leave the area and travel south, at which time he tried to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of North 9th Street and East Third Avenue North.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Strange, continued to drive until finding a parking spot on East First Avenue North. When Officer Grieshop approached the truck’s window and introduced himself and asked for a driver’s license, he saw Strange talking on a cell phone and was greeted with “Ya one sec,” according to court documents.

“Officer Grieshop said he would not wait and again asked for the driver’s license. The driver then stated he was on the phone with 911. When Officer Grieshop asked why, the driver replied, ‘Article 3.’ Based on his experience, Officer Grieshop knew the driver was acting like a sovereign citizen, so he requested backup,” according to court documents.

Grieshop continued to asked for a license, which was met by continued “sovereign citizen” comments, according to court documents.

At one point, Strange began to reach into his backpack, which prompted the officer to draw his duty weapon and tell Strange to stop.

“The driver reached into the backpack and removed some papers and then continued talking. When Officer Grieshop ordered the driver to provide his license, he replied, ‘I don’t have a driver’s license, because I’m traveling, and I don’t have to have a license to travel,’” according to court documents.

Strange did produce a passport for identification purposes.

When Strange asked if he was being detained, the officer responded yes, saying he was being arrested for obstructing.

Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Reissig arrived on scene, allowing Grieshop to return to his patrol car and have dispatch run a check on Strange. Grieshop then told Strange why he had stopped him and asked him to get out of the truck. Strange responded “Absolutely not,” according to court documents.

Strange refused to leave his car, despite being told to do so numerous times, and requested a supervisor.

At that point, Columbus Police Chief Timm arrived at the scene and told Strange that if he did not get out of the truck voluntarily, he would be removed by law enforcement.

Strange still refused. Timm then instructed the officer to take out the window. Grieshop told Strange watch his hands, at which point Strange began to reach for something, according to court documents. Reissig pulled his service weapon and pointed it at Strange as Grieshop broke the truck’s driver’s window with his baton and cleared most of the glass.

Grieshop then opened the door of the truck and tried to pull Strange out, but Strange immediately fought back, kicking the officer several times in the stomach and arms and holding on the steering wheel in an attempt to anchor himself in the truck, according to court documents.

Strange was removed from the truck but continued to fight on the ground for a period of time before he was finally handcuffed. An ambulance was then called to the scene to check Strange over, but he refused medical treatment.

Found on Strange was a knife, money, marijuana edibles and a long glass pipe. The sheriff’s office K9 was summoned and alerted on the passenger side of the truck. The truck was impounded and secured as evidence and the case remains under investigation, according to court documents.