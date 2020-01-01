Parts of Colorado and Wyoming are starting the new year with lots of snow and wind.
Interstate 25 was shut down near the Wyoming-Colorado border on Wednesday after winds up to 70 mph overturned some vehicles, including at least one tractor-trailer, and pushed others off the road according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The wind was also blowing snow across the road, reducing visibility.
The National Weather Service said that over 20 inches of snow are possible in the Tetons and the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges in Wyoming through Thursday morning. A blizzard warning was in effect for the area along Interstate 80 between Arlington and Rawlins through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
In Colorado, the heaviest snowfall is expected near Rabbit Ears Pass., accompanied by winds gusting up to 55 mph. Moderate accumulations are forecast for the ski resorts in Summit County.
The National Weather Service warned that the strong winds and blowing snow could make travel difficult over higher mountain passes in Colorado just as heavy-post holiday traffic is expected to pick up.