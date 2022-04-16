Colstrip-area ranch for sale is a piece of Montana history

After searching for several years across the West for a ranch to purchase, in 2007 Paul “Lew” Davies III discovered property along Rosebud Creek that captured his imagination.

It wasn’t the western ranch some might imagine with gleaming snow-capped mountains in the background. Instead, it offered “a traditional western appearance,” he said, along with “a bit of history.”

After enjoying the property for 15 years — along with the deer, pronghorn and upland bird hunting it offered — Davies has decided to sell the 18,000-acre spread. The asking price advertised by Hall and Hall realty for Davies’ Eagle Creek Ranch is $12.5 million.

“The ranch is almost exclusively native range,” Hall and Hall advertised, and the property includes a licensed shooting preserve.

Davies said he, his family and friends enjoyed ATVing, hiking and hunting on the ranch over the years.

“It’s been a great place,” he said.

Eagle Creek Ranch is a portion of the historic Philbrick Ranch, founded by brothers Newell and Freeman Philbrick in 1891.

Sales

When Davies bought Eagle Creek Ranch in 2007, the sale price was about $5 million. That year, Montana land sales peaked before the nation dropped into a brief recession, Norman C. Wheeler & Associates, a Bozeman appraisal firm, noted in a March report. By 2013, prices were climbing again. Except for a drop and leveling off in 2015-16, the average dollar per acre has since been on a steady climb.

“We were fortunate to buy that property before Eastern Montana became as popular as it is now,” Davies said.

Eastern Montana properties 40 acres and larger have climbed on average from just shy of $1,200 an acre in 2020 to about $1,400 an acre by last year, according to Wheeler & Associates.

“Much of Eastern Montana has not seen the increases in property values experienced by other regions of the state,” the appraisal firm noted. “When considering sales involving properties 640 acres in size and greater, growth in values in 2020 and 2021 was modest at best.”

The average price per acre for Eastern Montana land 640 acres and larger climbed from just over $600 in 2018 to around $750 by 2021.

This is modest compared to prices in Western Montana where the average cost per acre has climbed from about $1,750 in 2017 to more than $2,500 by 2021.

Not hot?

Andy Rahn, of Montana Land Source, called 2021 the hottest year ever in the state for ranch sales, with almost 1.2 million acres sold. Last year, the state also saw the most expensive ranch sale in its history — twice. First the Climbing Arrow Ranch north of Bozeman sold after being listed for $136.25 million. Then in December media mogul Rupert Murdoch bought the Matador Cattle Co. ranch in southwest Montana that was listed for $200 million.

After last year’s record-setting transactions, this year is trending slower as properties for sale and sales of land are down about half compared to last year, according to Rahn’s statistics.

“Scarce by nature, large ranch sales tend to be infrequent,” wrote Wheeler & Associates. “Most are held in strong, multi-generational ownerships, or owned by outside investors.”

Yet down through the generations, the Philbrick descendants have gradually sold the vast holdings their pioneering ancestors once claimed.

This included in 2014, the 24,588 acre Diamond Ranch that was offered for $12.95 million. Genie May Garfield, the only child of Malcom and Edith May Philbrick, was the last descendant to own the property. Malcom was one of Freeman Philbrick’s three children.

Also in 2014, the 9,621-acre E V Ranch was advertised for $4.25 million. It too was once part of Freeman’s vast holdings. Its sale was advertised as being offered “for the first time in well over 100 years.” The land became another acquisition of Wilks Ranch Montana Ltd. One of the many properties in the state purchased by billionaire Texas brothers Dan and Farris Wilks.

History

Looking back, the expansion of the Philbrick “empire was due primarily to the resourceful, if not always reputable, acquisition of water,” according to a 1984 New York Times story. “Following the custom of the time, Philbrick had his hired hands file homestead claims on widely scattered plots of ground with springs and then bought the land from them. By owning water in remote and arid parts of the valley, he controlled the land in between by default.”

Freeman Philbrick moved to Montana from Maine in 1884, working on sheep ranches in the Forsyth area as hired help before striking out on his own. Three years later he “took up a squatter’s claim in Rosebud valley,” he wrote in “Progressive men of the state of Montana.” Slowly he expanded his holdings until by 1901 he owned 12,800 acres stretching all the way to Armells Creek. Across the “vast expanse of pasturage” he ran an average of 7,000 head of Merino sheep, along with 150 head of cattle.

His land holdings grew even more after homesteaders went bust and Freeman was able to purchase acreage at a discount, the Times stated. Eventually, he owned 80,000 deeded acres (125 sections) “one of the largest blocks of land then owned by any individual in Montana,” the newspaper reported.

Newell Freeman joined his brother in Montana in 1891. According to Montana State University’s Library archives, which has some of his paperwork, Newell lost his first sheep herd in a market crash before building up another outfit to 10,000 head of sheep and cattle with his partner Ernest Thomas.

But it was the fact that Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and the 7th Cavalry traveled through in 1876, two days before their defeat at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, that captured Davies’ imagination. The U.S. Cavalry also once had a supply cache on the land. An old ice house built in the 1800s still stands, Davies noted, a relic of a bygone era.

