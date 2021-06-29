Colstrip ash pond cleanup settlement reached

Montana regulators are still pursuing the complete removal of 6.7 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash from the waste storage ponds of Colstrip Power Plant Units 1 and 2.

The Department of Environmental Quality announcement comes after six months of negotiations with plant operator Talen Energy. Talen had balked last December at posting a $285 million cleanup bond determined necessary by DEQ to cover costs.

DEQ's first recommendation came in the final weeks of then-Gov. Steve Bullock's tenure.

A settlement agreement produced Tuesday shows the bond reduced by at least $120 million, while DEQ continues its requirement that all coal ash be removed and stored in a dry area. DEQ’s Moira Davin said the bond was reduced after the company was able to show the cleanup could be done more affordably.

“Talen’s number was $157 million for the remedy, while our original number was $285 million,” Davin said. “The changes in financial assurance resulted from discussions with Talen during the dispute resolution process where Talen provided additional detail that we needed to refine our number.”

The lower cleanup bond concerned environmental groups who sued more than a decade ago over the ash ponds contaminating area groundwater.