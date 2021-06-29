Colstrip ash pond cleanup settlement reached

Montana regulators are still pursuing the complete removal of 6.7 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash from the waste storage ponds of Colstrip Power Plant Units 1 and 2.
The Department of Environmental Quality announcement comes after six months of negotiations with plant operator Talen Energy. Talen had balked last December at posting a $285 million cleanup bond determined necessary by DEQ to cover costs.
DEQ's first recommendation came in the final weeks of then-Gov. Steve Bullock's tenure.
A settlement agreement produced Tuesday shows the bond reduced by at least $120 million, while DEQ continues its requirement that all coal ash be removed and stored in a dry area. DEQ’s Moira Davin said the bond was reduced after the company was able to show the cleanup could be done more affordably.
“Talen’s number was $157 million for the remedy, while our original number was $285 million,” Davin said. “The changes in financial assurance resulted from discussions with Talen during the dispute resolution process where Talen provided additional detail that we needed to refine our number.”
The lower cleanup bond concerned environmental groups who sued more than a decade ago over the ash ponds contaminating area groundwater.
“The original bond amount was low. We were concerned about that. Now we’re incredibly concerned about the financial resources that may be available in the future to clean this site up,” said Derf Johnson, of the Montana Environmental Information Center, “Especially considering the decades ahead of us to ultimately clean it up and any number of contingencies that may happen in the interim.”
The settlement agreement is nonbinding, but ends the half-year dispute resolution process the state and Talen were locked into. Talen agrees to begin drawing up plans to satisfy DEQ’s ash removal requirement, but the settlement also allows the company to continue pursuing other alternatives while it works on the state’s preferred cleanup plan. The agreement gives Talen two years to come up with cleanup details. It’s a two-year paper project that DEQ expects to result in groundwork four years later.
There were 11 different ash pond cleanup proposals studied for Colstrip. In the end, DEQ selected the most expensive one, angering Talen.
“The Department selected the most expensive and invasive remedy even though other remedial alternatives met the requirements … at lower cost,” Talen wrote when disputing the DEQ selection last December.
Talen had suggested mixing the ash with concrete and leaving it in place. It also suggested storing the ash on site, relocating only the ash that came in contact with groundwater. The settlement leaves the door open for Talen to amend the cleanup plan. The proposal could change if new technology found beneficial uses for coal ash, or if state or federal regulations changed.
The cleanup is a massive undertaking for the waste ponds servicing what was until January 2020 a four-unit power plant. The pond complex for the coal-fired units involves nine waste ponds that have leaked roughly 200 million gallons of contaminated water into the ground every year for more than 30 years. One day’s leakage equals an Olympic-sized swimming pool’s worth of contaminants, including boron, sulfates, selenium and heavy metals.
Combined with the Unit 3 and 4 ash ponds, the pollution complex spans 800 acres, with an estimated cleanup cost of $400 million to $700 million. Remediation is expected to take decades.
Negotiations over cleanup have been ongoing since 2010.
The Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council issued a statement Tuesday cautioning DEQ to stick with total removal of the Units 1 and 2 coal ash.
"Montanans have been waiting decades for this contamination problem to get fixed. DEQ should stick to their guns; It's time for these ponds to be excavated," said Steve Charter, Northern Plains board member.
"Responsible cleanup would employ over 200 workers during the coming decade and is the only proven way to repair groundwater from the millions of gallons of toxic coal ash that leak into the aquifers each year. Workers, ranchers, and Rosebud County property owners deserve clean up done right."
Because Talen is the power plant operator for Colstrip, it is the negotiator for cleanup. But there are five other companies with ownership in the power plant who, like Talen, are subject to its cleanup: NorthWestern Energy, the largest monopoly utility in Montana, Washington utilities Puget Sound Energy and Avista, and Oregon utilities Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp.