Colstrip details under wraps for now, Montana PSC rules

Justin Kraske, PSC legal counsel, said roughly 60 people had contacted the PSC about the Colstrip details. He encouraged commissioners to be aware about whether the documents were public in other states where Colstrip Power Plant owners do business. In addition to Montana and Washington, Colstrip provides electricity to Idaho and Oregon.

The PSC had also been asked to grant confidential status to the last Colstrip coal supply agreement, which has been public for several years in Washington. The agreement is attached to the online version of this article.

It is possible the root cause report for the 2018 malfunctioning period will make its way into the preapproval discussion concerning NorthWestern buying Puget Sound Energy's 25% share of Unit 4. In late June 2018, a quarterly test revealed that pollution from Colstrip Units 3 and 4 exceeded federal Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, or MATS. The units, which account for 70% of Colstrip’s power generation, were shut down at the end of June and into early July before being operated only for testing during 77 days as power plant operator Talen Energy worked to fix the pollution problem.