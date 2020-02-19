Colstrip details under wraps for now, Montana PSC rules

The Montana Public Service Commission has agreed to keep from public view Colstrip Power Plant details that the state’s largest monopoly utility had asked be kept confidential.
Commissioners voted unanimously to conceal the report identifying the root causes of a 77-day malfunction of Colstrip Units 3 and 4, while NorthWestern Energy attempts to recover costs associated with the 2018 incident. The commission held out the possibility of making portions of the report available to the public later on after reviewing the document.
The entire report has been publicly available since November in Washington State, where three other owners of the Colstrip Power Plant are, like NorthWestern Energy, attempting to recover costs associated with malfunctioning the power plant. Specifically, utility owners of the power plant want customers to pay them back for power bought on the open market while emissions problems with Units 3 and 4 were being resolved. The report is attached to the online version of this article, and it is available on the Washington Utility and Transportation Commission website.
In NorthWestern’s case, those market purchases amounted to $7 million and are now part of an attempt to recover from customers $23.8 million in unexpected costs incurred during parts of 2018 and 2019, through a Power Cost and Credit Adjustment Mechanism case.
Additionally, commissioners granted confidential treatment to the new coal supply agreement between Colstrip’s utility owners and the owner of Rosebud Mine, Westmoreland Mining LLC. Commissioners held out the possibility of making portions of the coal contract publicly available after the PSC reviewed the document.
“Once the cat is out of the bag, you can’t push it back in again,” said Commissioner Roger Koopman, of Bozeman. “You don’t start by not protecting it and then later decide to protect.”
You have free articles remaining.
In the weeks leading up to the PSC’s coal-contract decision, state legislators, conservation groups and NorthWestern Energy customers had asked the commission not to shield the contract from public view. Currently, NorthWestern is asking for PSC approval to purchase an additional 25% of Colstrip Unit 4 from Washington-based Puget Sound Energy. In approving the purchase, commissioners would also commit NorthWestern Energy customers to paying costs, currently undisclosed, related to the larger share of Colstrip Unit 4.
Advocates for making the contract public argue that consumers should see the coal pricing agreement so they understand what fuel costs mean for customer power prices should NorthWestern increase its ownership of Unit 4, in which the utility already has a 30% share.
Justin Kraske, PSC legal counsel, said roughly 60 people had contacted the PSC about the Colstrip details. He encouraged commissioners to be aware about whether the documents were public in other states where Colstrip Power Plant owners do business. In addition to Montana and Washington, Colstrip provides electricity to Idaho and Oregon.
The PSC had also been asked to grant confidential status to the last Colstrip coal supply agreement, which has been public for several years in Washington. The agreement is attached to the online version of this article.
It is possible the root cause report for the 2018 malfunctioning period will make its way into the preapproval discussion concerning NorthWestern buying Puget Sound Energy's 25% share of Unit 4. In late June 2018, a quarterly test revealed that pollution from Colstrip Units 3 and 4 exceeded federal Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, or MATS. The units, which account for 70% of Colstrip’s power generation, were shut down at the end of June and into early July before being operated only for testing during 77 days as power plant operator Talen Energy worked to fix the pollution problem.
In Washington, the report into the root cause of the 2018 Colstrip malfunction is playing a key role as regulators determine whether the shutdown was avoidable, in which case consumers wouldn’t be expected to pay for market power purchased during the months the units malfunctioned.
Colstrip owners Puget Sound Energy, PacifiCorp and Avista Corp. are part of a joint investigation into the causes of Colstrip’s 2018 problems.