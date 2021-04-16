Colstrip operator eyeing wind farm in southeast Montana

Wind power has taken a beating at the Montana Legislature where there have been several bills intended to keep Colstrip Power Plant operating beyond 2025. After that date, owners with Washington customers will face the first of two coal power bans, the second arriving in Oregon in 2030. Proponents of the power plant argue that wind and solar energy is too intermittent.

But Talen, in courting landowners for wind farm leases, says that wind has its benefits.

“No power plant operates 100% of the time. There are periods when power plants shut down for maintenance and repairs and times when resources run low or unexpected outages occur,” goes the Talen pitch. “At some conventional power plants, the entire plant may have to be shut down for repairs, whereas wind far maintenance takes place one turbine at a time, without having to shutdown the entire plant.”

The talking points also firm up the fact that multiple resources feed power onto a grid in order to keep electricity flowing when one source of power isn’t producing much, if any, electricity.