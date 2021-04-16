Colstrip operator eyeing wind farm in southeast Montana

Colstrip Power Plant operator and co-owner Talen Energy is eyeing a wind farm on the southeast Montana plains just outside the community where the coal-fired generator is located.
Documents obtained by The Billings Gazette show a targeted project area of roughly 14 square miles in Rosebud and Treasure counties where Talen Energy, in a joint venture with Pattern Energy, is pursuing lease agreements for a wind farm.
Both companies have energy interests in Montana currently. Talen has a 30% share of Colstrip Unit 3, a power plant facing increasing pressure to close by late 2025. Pattern owns the 80-megawatt Stillwater Wind Farm near Reed Point, which sells electricity to NorthWestern Energy.
The two businesses on April 13 announced a $2 billion partnership to build 1,400 megawatts of utility-scale renewable energy projects over the next five years. Details of where the projects would be located were scant.
An answer sheet given to Montana landowners with a wind farm lease offer states that construction of the wind farm would likely begin in 2024 and last about two years, though the lease allows a five-year window for the project and the construction is expected to take one to two years, depending on how big the project is.
Talen wouldn’t agree to a phone interview for this article. Calls were placed by The Gazette on March 29 and again April 16. Friday, the company requested emailed questions it could “work through.”
Wind power has taken a beating at the Montana Legislature where there have been several bills intended to keep Colstrip Power Plant operating beyond 2025. After that date, owners with Washington customers will face the first of two coal power bans, the second arriving in Oregon in 2030. Proponents of the power plant argue that wind and solar energy is too intermittent.
But Talen, in courting landowners for wind farm leases, says that wind has its benefits.
“No power plant operates 100% of the time. There are periods when power plants shut down for maintenance and repairs and times when resources run low or unexpected outages occur,” goes the Talen pitch. “At some conventional power plants, the entire plant may have to be shut down for repairs, whereas wind far maintenance takes place one turbine at a time, without having to shutdown the entire plant.”
The talking points also firm up the fact that multiple resources feed power onto a grid in order to keep electricity flowing when one source of power isn’t producing much, if any, electricity.
A look at property records for Talen’s described project area shows another out-of-state company as a primary owner. WPP LLC is a business that leases land for coal mines. WPP stands for “Western Pocahontas Properties.” The company does business as Natural Resource Partners, which states that it “makes money from coal without getting its hand dirty” by leasing property to coal producers. In financial reports, NRP lists Rosebud Mine as an area where it does business.
Rosebud Mine is located outside the Talen Project area.
Talen Renewables Northwest states that it would use the Colstrip Transmission Line to move electricity from its wind farm. The 500-kilovolt line is the energy highway between Colstrip, Washington and Oregon.