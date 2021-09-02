Colstrip operator Talen Energy is $4 billion in debt

Then in June, bidders walked away from coal power in the capacity auction of the 12-state PJM, an energy market anchored by Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. Most of Talen’s coal-fired power plants are in that region. Because the auction is for power supply a year ahead of sale, the outlook for coal power in the region will remain bleak for a year. Other sources of energy priced more cheaply than coal sold much better, according to PJM reports.

Energy consultant David Schlissel told Lee Montana that if bidders snub coal power again in PJM’s coming December auction, it is likely Talen and other coal-power businesses in the region will have to consider retiring power plants that are out of demand.

Colstrip has presented Talen with challenges as well. In 2016, Talen gave two year's notice to the owners of Colstrip Units 3 and 4 that it would cease operating the plant by mid-2018. Talen lobbyist John Metropoulos said in 2017 that Talen had lost $30 million at Colstrip. At the time, state legislators were suggesting the Montana Board of Investments loan Talen $10 million.

In January 2020, Talen and Puget Sound Energy, which evenly split ownership of Colstrip Units 1 and 2, shut down the generators, explaining that the units were no longer economical.