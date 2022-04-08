 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colstrip operator Talen Energy reportedly preparing for bankruptcy

Colstrip Power Plant

The Colstrip Power Plant is shown on October 2, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Colstrip Power Plant operator and co-owner Talen Energy is reportedly seeking loans for a potential bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg.

The news service reported Thursday that Talen was talking to lenders about financing for a bankruptcy. On an earnings call last August, Talen told investors it was $4 billion in debt.

Colstrip operator Talen Energy is $4 billion in debt

News that Talen is allegedly seeking a debtor-in-possession loan comes 11 days after lead attorneys for Talen withdrew from a key lawsuit concerning Colstrip. Talen informed the court of the withdrawal of its lead counsel March 25. The lawyers were with the Susman Godfrey Law Firm. The change in representation comes weeks before a hearing about whether to grant summary judgment against Talen, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and NorthWestern Energy.

Talen didn’t respond to a Thursday request for comment.

State regulators reach settlement on Colstrip ash pond cleanup; deal leaves door open for Talen alternative

The lawsuit concerns a new Montana law empowering the state attorney general to order power plant repairs and imposing fines of $100,000 a day against noncompliant Colstrip owners. Last November, in an order preventing the state from acting on the law, U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said the law is likely unconstitutional.

People are also reading…

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the majority owners of the power plant. Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp., PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric plan to be financially ready to exit Colstrip by the end of 2025. They have objected to  paying for maintenance that extends the life of the power plant beyond their time in Colstrip.

Budget problems persist at Colstrip Power Plant
