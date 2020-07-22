Colstrip owner accelerates exit plans, again

Colstrip owners in Washington and Oregon have put forth 20-year plans for shifting away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy by upgrading generation at hydropower dams, increasing wind and solar generation, as well as investing in battery storage. Puget Sound Energy insists that it can sell off its share of Unit 4 to NorthWestern, cover future environmental cleanup costs associated with the share and still save customers money, up to $46 million, by getting power elsewhere. Avista Corp. has also said it will save customers $2 million a year by getting out of coal power, arguing that even without the 2025 coal-power ban in Washington, getting out of Colstrip would make financial sense.