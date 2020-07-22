Colstrip owner accelerates exit plans, again

Colstrip Power Plant co-owner PacifiCorp has agreed to remove Colstrip from customer bills in Washington state by 2023, two years ahead of the state’s 2025 coal power ban.
The utility has rolled out an aggressive build-out of renewable energy projects and plans to retire 20 of 24 coal-fired generators over the next 18 years. Tuesday, it reached a settlement agreement in Washington in which it would sew up its investment in Colstrip Unit 4 by the end of 2023, after which its Washington customers wouldn’t be billed for Unit 4 costs.
PacifiCorp’s settlement agreement is the earliest any Colstrip owner has agreed to remove the power plant from customer bills. It is the second time in less than a year that PacifiCorp accelerated its exit plans. Additionally, PacifiCorp would stop billing Washington customers for the Jim Bridger Power Plant by year-end 2023. The Washington Utility and Transportation Commission must approve the agreement before it’s final.
PacifiCorp’s agreement raises questions about who will pick up PacifiCorp’s share of Unit 4 expenses after 2023. Five regulated utilities split ownership of the 740-megawatt coal-fired generator built in the 1980s. Four of the unit’s owners face coal-power bans in Washington and Oregon and they have voiced concerns about paying for Colstrip repairs.
Last November, Colstrip owner Avista Corp., of Spokane, agreed it wouldn’t spend money on any Colstrip improvement that kept the power plant running beyond 2025. That same month, it was revealed that a cracked superheated section of the Unit 4 boiler needs at least $20 million in repairs.
Earlier this year, regulators in Washington refused to allow customers to be billed for replacement power needed when Colstrip Units 3 and 4 malfunctioned for 77-days in 2018. Montana's Public Service Commission has not decided whether to pass on to consumers NorthWestern Energy's replacement power costs from the event.
Only one Unit 4 owner, NorthWestern Energy, with 374,000 Montana customers, is looking to buy a larger share of the generator. That willingness to stay in while the other owners are getting out presents risks for Montanans, said Brian Fadie, of the Montana Environmental Information Center. For several years, whenever one Colstrip owner accelerates its exit plans, two others soon follow. That’s been true in Washington where 1.6 million people receive Colstrip power as customers of either PacifiCorp, Puget Sound Energy, or Avista Corp.
“When you look at the past five to eight years of developments for Colstrip's future, they've only been trending in the direction of sooner and sooner retirement. And that poses a great risk to whoever is left as last owner standing," Fadie said, "which is what NorthWestern is proposing to be."
PacifiCorp has a 10% share in Unit 4 and its twin, Colstrip Unit 3. A 30% shareholder of Unit 4, NorthWestern is seeking to buy a portion of Puget Sound Energy’s 25% share of Unit 4, provided Montana’s PSC will commit Montana customers to paying for future Colstrip's costs. NorthWestern at this point is seeking only preapproval of the purchase, saying it will ask the commission to take up costs associated with the Puget share at a later date. Initially, NorthWestern wanted all of Puget’s share, but power plant operator Talen Energy has expressed interest in what Puget is selling.
In emails Tuesday, NorthWestern said PacifiCorp’s plans wouldn’t cost Montanans money.
“No. NorthWestern (and its customers) will not have to absorb PacifiCorp's share of its costs. The Ownership and Operation Agreement will still govern,” said spokesperson Jo Dee Black, referring to the contract determining who pays Colstrip costs.
NorthWestern Energy wouldn’t say if it was interested in buying out PacifiCorp, explaining that federal Securities and Exchange Commission regulations prevent it from commenting on potential transactions.
Colstrip owners in Washington and Oregon have put forth 20-year plans for shifting away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy by upgrading generation at hydropower dams, increasing wind and solar generation, as well as investing in battery storage. Puget Sound Energy insists that it can sell off its share of Unit 4 to NorthWestern, cover future environmental cleanup costs associated with the share and still save customers money, up to $46 million, by getting power elsewhere. Avista Corp. has also said it will save customers $2 million a year by getting out of coal power, arguing that even without the 2025 coal-power ban in Washington, getting out of Colstrip would make financial sense.
PacifiCorp’s plans are most ambitious. The Oregon-based utility with customers in six western states plans to build in the next five years 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy generation and power storage. Announcing the plan last year, Rick Link, PacifiCorp’s vice president of resource planning and acquisitions said the decision to retire coal plants and switch to renewables was based on cost. Renewables were cheaper. Those plans include a 114-turbine Montana wind farm in Carbon County, near Bridger. The wind farm is under construction now.
Ten years ago, all Colstrip owners expected the power plant to run into the 2040s, but customer demand for clean energy in Oregon and Washington changed those plans. In Oregon, Colstrip owner Portland General Electric has until 2035 to get out of Colstrip, while PacifiCorp must stop serving Oregon customers with coal power by 2030.
Washington utilities were circling around 2027 for a Colstrip exit before the 2025 coal-power ban was created.
At the beginning of 2020, Colstrip Units 1 and 2 were shutdown by owners Puget Sound Energy and Talen Energy. The units had been given until 2022 to close as part of a 2016 settlement of an air pollution lawsuit. But Talen and Puget said the units were uneconomical and had to be shuttered early.
