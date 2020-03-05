Colstrip owner sees customer savings in exiting by 2025

“Montana typically has a different wind profile than our current wind generation, specifically it is more likely to produce wind energy in the winter, which is when our customers need it the most,” Thackston said in an email Monday.

Idaho isn’t mentioned much in Colstrip Power Plant conversations, which are dominated by climate change laws establishing coal power end dates in Washington and Oregon, where four of Colstrip’s six owners face coal power bans starting in 2025. As states drawing Colstrip power go, Idaho is the most conservative, even more so than Montana. Climate change bills don't last long in the political heat of the Idaho Legislature.

But coal power costs do get discussed by Idaho's utility commission because coal power is more expensive than electricity from renewable energy and natural gas. Idaho’s utility commission isn’t blocking the exit for any utility who wants out of coal power.

“People can smell a bad deal. There’s a reason why people are moving away from these things, it’s because there’s cheaper energy out there,” said Matt Nykiel, of the Idaho Conservation League. Here, the issue is the pocket book.”