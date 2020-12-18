Colstrip owners balk at state's coal ash cleanup plan

Colstrip Power Plant owners are disputing the coal ash cleanup plans chosen by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, calling a required $285 million cleanup bond “grossly excessive.”
Power plant operator Talen Energy filed the objection Thursday. In doing so, the company triggered a dispute process that will push resolution of the matter into the tenure of Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte.
At issue are the coal ash ponds associated with Colstrip Units 1 and 2. There has been considerable disagreement between Talen and the environmental community about whether or not the 6.7 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash should be completely removed because it interacts directly with the ground water beneath it.
Environmentalists had praised the cleanup remedy when it was announced in November as a win for the administration of Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. Plans supported by the power plant’s owners left the coal ash in place.
In its objection, Talen said it received no notice from DEQ about the cleanup decision. It also objected to DEQ not giving Colstrip owners and the public 60 days to respond to the plan that DEQ selected. There were 10 different cleanup alternatives to the one DEQ picked.
Support Local Journalism
“The Department selected the most expensive and invasive remedy even though other remedial alternatives met the requirements... at lower cost,” Talen wrote. The $285 million financial assurance to cover the work was more than the $151 million DEQ had earlier indicated would be adequate if Talen did the cleanup work. DEQ’s rationale for the higher amount was that’s what it would cost the state to clean up the contaminated area if the Colstrip owners didn’t do the work.
Supporters of the cleanup plan that DEQ chose said they were disappointed the decision was being challenged.
"This is another example of a corporation trying to serve its bottom line, regardless of what's good for workers or the community,” said Clint McRae, a rancher and conservationist who lives outside Colstrip. “The science is clear on this one. Excavation is the only way to ensure clean water for the future of Colstrip. Talen's decision is a major blow to adjacent landowners and agriculture, and puts a lot of cleanup jobs at risk."
McRae is a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, which has long advocated for completely removing the coal ash and storing it in a dry landfill away from groundwater. The group has argued that the extensive cleanup would provide jobs for Colstrip residents.
It wasn’t until the last few months that DEQ asked Talen to consider complete ash removal as an alternative, although the cleanup talks began in 2012.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!