Colstrip owners balk at state's coal ash cleanup plan

Colstrip Power Plant owners are disputing the coal ash cleanup plans chosen by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, calling a required $285 million cleanup bond “grossly excessive.”

Power plant operator Talen Energy filed the objection Thursday. In doing so, the company triggered a dispute process that will push resolution of the matter into the tenure of Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte.

At issue are the coal ash ponds associated with Colstrip Units 1 and 2. There has been considerable disagreement between Talen and the environmental community about whether or not the 6.7 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash should be completely removed because it interacts directly with the ground water beneath it.

Environmentalists had praised the cleanup remedy when it was announced in November as a win for the administration of Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. Plans supported by the power plant’s owners left the coal ash in place.

In its objection, Talen said it received no notice from DEQ about the cleanup decision. It also objected to DEQ not giving Colstrip owners and the public 60 days to respond to the plan that DEQ selected. There were 10 different cleanup alternatives to the one DEQ picked.

