Colstrip sale canceled

Puget Sound Energy has canceled the sale of Colstrip Unit 4 shares to NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy.

The Seattle-area utility called off the sale Thursday, according to a press release quoting Ron Roberts, the utility's director of generation and natural gas storage.

"Unfortunately, the proposed transaction has hit roadblocks that significantly undermine the prospects for successful completion of the transaction," Roberts said. "While we are deeply disappointed by this development, we remain committed to finding ways to quickly and efficiently remove coal from our portfolio in compliance with our state’s mandate to have a coal-free energy supply by 2025.”

The largest stakeholder in Colstrip Power Plant, Puget announced last December that it had agreed to sell its 25% share of Unit 4 to NorthWestern Energy. A few months later, power plant operator and stakeholder Talen Energy announced that it wanted half of what Puget was selling, which it had first right of refusal to buy.