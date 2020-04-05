Colstrip sale details: Shuttering Unit 3 gets easier under Unit 4 sales agreement

Documents in the Puget case reveal that several Colstrip owners have refused to pay for Unit 4 boiler repairs, both in 2018 and again in 2019.

At least one other Unit 4 owner predicts that its customers’ costs associated with Unit 4 will increase after Unit 3 closes. Avista Corp. of Spokane predicts that its customers’ Unit 4 costs would increase $2 million year after the Unit 3 shutdown. Increased costs related to required upgrades in pollution storage were included in the estimate. Avista’s ownership of Unit 4 is relatively small, at 15%. NorthWestern’s ownership share of Unit 4 would be 55% after the Puget sale.

In its 2020 Integrated Resource Plan, Avista said its customers would be better off financially if both Units 3 and 4 closed in 2025, which would be true even if Washington state wasn’t imposing restrictions on coal power. The company would turn to renewable energy resources, like Montana wind energy, as well as improved production from its dams as a cheaper replacement to its Colstrip power.