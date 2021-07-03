Colstrip's Pacific Northwest owners weather heat wave largely without the Montana plant

It isn’t often that a heat wave hits the Pacific Northwest without the Colstrip Power Plant running full tilt as air conditioners fire up, but that’s what happened earlier this week when temperatures got hot enough to buckle streets in Oregon.

The power plant that not long ago had 1,254 megawatts of capacity committed to Oregon and Washington customers was offering up about 41% of that amount. One of Colstrip’s surviving two units was down for scheduled maintenance. And, that wasn’t where coal power’s absence from the heat wave ended. There has also been 1,279 megawatts of coal power capacity retired in Washington and Oregon last year, an amount capable of powering more than a million homes.

It’s been a decade since conservationists and government officials in the Pacific Northwest started making plans to phase out fossil fuels. Those decisions are changing the kinds of energy sources on the table.

“With our Boardman coal plant retiring in October 2020, the Colstrip plant is the only coal plant left in our generation fleet,” said Andrea Platt of Portland General Electric.