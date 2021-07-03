Colstrip's Pacific Northwest owners weather heat wave largely without the Montana plant

It isn’t often that a heat wave hits the Pacific Northwest without the Colstrip Power Plant running full tilt as air conditioners fire up, but that’s what happened earlier this week when temperatures got hot enough to buckle streets in Oregon.
The power plant that not long ago had 1,254 megawatts of capacity committed to Oregon and Washington customers was offering up about 41% of that amount. One of Colstrip’s surviving two units was down for scheduled maintenance. And, that wasn’t where coal power’s absence from the heat wave ended. There has also been 1,279 megawatts of coal power capacity retired in Washington and Oregon last year, an amount capable of powering more than a million homes.
It’s been a decade since conservationists and government officials in the Pacific Northwest started making plans to phase out fossil fuels. Those decisions are changing the kinds of energy sources on the table.
“With our Boardman coal plant retiring in October 2020, the Colstrip plant is the only coal plant left in our generation fleet,” said Andrea Platt of Portland General Electric.
Portland General had agreed in 2010 to retire the Boardman plant in Oregon in order to reduce air pollution. The 510-megawatt plant was large enough to power a half-million homes. A year later, Washington state passed legislation to cut mercury and greenhouse gasses, which led to the agreed retirement of Unit 1 at the TransAlta power plant in Centralia in 2020. Unit 1’s capacity was 729 megawatts. Centralia’s second unit will close in 2025.
There is an ever-changing mix of sources now powering PGE. The company has 1,000 megawatts of wind energy in its portfolio, but wind is variable. When there’s need, the company turns to natural gas, which plays a balancing role not only with wind but also hydro power, which in the low water year of 2019, for example, was down 20%.
The recent Colstrip outage was addressed by Puget Sound Energy with bilateral market transactions for contracts that weren’t resource specific, said Puget’s Janet Kim. Puget is Colstrip’s oldest and largest stakeholder. It owned half of the 604 megawatts previously from Colstrip Units 1 and 2. It has a quarter share of Colstrip Units 3 and 4.
In the last couple years Puget has been securing carbon free generation in preparation for Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, passed in 2019. The law bans coal power at the end of 2025 and requires all energy generation be carbon free by 2045. The coal power ban presents a big challenge for Colstrip. A similar ban follows in Oregon in 2025.
It has an agreement for 100 megawatts of surplus power from Bonneville Power Administration beginning in January. They will start buying Montana hydropower from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes after 2025.
In June, Puget announced a purchase agreement with NextEra for 350 MW of capacity from Clearwater Wind, a 750 MW wind farm under development in Eastern Montana. That power will service the Puget customers by the end of next year.
Puget leans heavily on natural gas for baseload power.
The dynamics between different energy sources in the region is changing, said Ben Kujala, of the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. The council is a five-state northwest organization that does long-range regional power planning that not only focuses on the energy needs of states, including Montana, but also environmental needs of the greater Columbia River Drainage.
Solar power, primarily in California, but also in other areas like southern Idaho, has become such a presence that hydroelectric dams in the northwest are working around peak solar hours. When California solar is at its peak, there may be no power flowing from the Pacific Northwest to California.
“There’s a pretty substantial amount coming from southern Idaho, actually. But overall, most of the impact of solar is coming from California,” Kujala said. “The market prices are really changing the way our region interacts with the electric system because of solar in California.”