Columbus care home outbreak grows

A COVID-19 outbreak in an assisted living facility in Columbus has infected 14 staff members and residents and one resident has died.

Stillwater County announced the first, and so far only, death connected to Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living Facility on Monday. A woman in her 80s died in a hospital outside of the county.

Three people in total have died in the county, which has 41 active cases.

Seven employees and seven residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the county. On Sept. 23 the county reported three residents were hospitalized and ten people associated with the facility had tested positive.

In the Tuesday update the county said one resident remained hospitalized outside of the county.

Stillwater County’s public health nurse also did not immediately return a message seeking additional information.

Stillwater Billings Clinic was at capacity, with beds filled by local patients and transfers from facilities in Billings, Stillwater County News reported Tuesday.