Columbus care home outbreak grows

A COVID-19 outbreak in an assisted living facility in Columbus has infected 14 staff members and residents and one resident has died.
Stillwater County announced the first, and so far only, death connected to Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living Facility on Monday. A woman in her 80s died in a hospital outside of the county.
Three people in total have died in the county, which has 41 active cases.
Seven employees and seven residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the county. On Sept. 23 the county reported three residents were hospitalized and ten people associated with the facility had tested positive.
In the Tuesday update the county said one resident remained hospitalized outside of the county.
Stillwater County’s public health nurse also did not immediately return a message seeking additional information.
Stillwater Billings Clinic was at capacity, with beds filled by local patients and transfers from facilities in Billings, Stillwater County News reported Tuesday.
As of Tuesday Montana had 4,983 active cases and 192 people have died. In total there have been 15,347 cases in Montana.
Many COVID-19 deaths in Montana have been due to outbreaks in long-term and assisted living facilities.
Data compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Sept. 30 showed that 54 people have died in association with a long-term or assisted living facility. At the time the date was compiled there were 180 deaths. On Tuesday the state recorded its 192nd death.
Different congregate settings including schools, correctional facilities, group homes, long-term and assisted living facilities, senior independent living and mental health facilities have reported 280 COVID-19 cases.
Of the 280, 88 have been linked to care facilities. As of Tuesday, there had been 53 cases of COVID-19 in assisted living facilities, 34 in long-term care facilities, one in a senior independent living facility across the state, according to DPHHS.
