Columbus coffee shop accepting donations for families of miners killed

A Columbus coffee shop is taking donations to help pay for the funeral expenses of two men killed in an accident at Stillwater Mine.

Employees at Beartooth Beanery began accepting donations after conversations with the families of Jerry Ashlock and Dale Ketola. Ketola, 65, was a resident of Columbus. Ashlock, a 55-year-old from Caldwell, Idaho, started working at the mine in April of this year.

“Having a husband who works at the mine, and knowing so many people who work there, it hits everyone the same. I’m grateful that my husband comes home every night, and when that doesn’t happen for a family, the best way to help is to honor their memory,” said Heather Meier, who has been the owner and operator of Beartooth Beanery for the past eight years.

Ashlock and Ketola died Wednesday in a crash underground at the Stillwater Mine near Nye. The mine is run by Sibanye-Stillwater, a company based in South Africa with a headquarters in Columbus.