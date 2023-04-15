Denbury Inc. has submitted a right of way application for a proposed CO2 pipeline that would connect its existing Cedar Creek Anticline Enhanced Oil Recovery Development facilities with their Cabin Creek project site, both in Eastern Montana's Fallon County.

The deadline for comments is May 10. Denbury plans to begin construction in July.

The proposed 25.8 mile-long 12-inch CO2 pipeline would transport liquid CO2 to be used in enhanced oil recovery production. The pipeline would cross 0.07 miles (369.6 feet) of BLM-managed lands. Both temporary and permanent access roads crossing BLM land would also be needed.

The project is within 2 miles of four active sage grouse leks in areas classified as General Habitat by the Montana Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program, and 4 miles of six active sage grouse leks in a Core Area. Additionally, the project is located within the No Surface Occupancy Areas of three General Habitat leks and one Core Area lek.

Leks are sage grouse mating areas. Sage grouse are classified as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act.

Denbury has voluntarily agreed to adhere to no construction activities within 2 or 4 miles of an active lek or within the NSO areas between March 15 and July 15. No aboveground infrastructure will be constructed within any NSO area.

More information, relevant documents, maps and a venue for submitting comments are available on the BLM e-Planning project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C020-2023-0038-EA.