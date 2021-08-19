Comments sought for Fort Peck Reservoir shoreline plan

If you have an opinion on how the shore of Fort Peck Reservoir should be protected or used, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to know.

The federal agency has begun a public scoping period for its Fort Peck Lake Shoreline Management Plan and is seeking public comment through Sept. 30.

The plan will establish policies and guidelines for the protection and preservation of the environmental characteristics of the shoreline while maintaining a balance between public and private shoreline uses.

A virtual public scoping meeting will be held via WebEx at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Join online at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m2d3d4142ba148c450c22da1c773ce8a7 or call in at 1-844-800-2712, enter meeting number 199 174 4036, and password hBE5p68tGc?

Written comments may also be submitted through Sept. 30 to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, Natural Resources Management Section. 1616 Capitol Ave., Omaha, NE 68102, ATTN: Ft. Peck Shoreline Management Plan

Or email comments to: nwo-master-plan@usace.army.mil

