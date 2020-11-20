Commercial ag optimistic about Gianforte administration

John Youngberg has a pretty short list of what he hopes the Department of Agriculture will focus on during Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte's tenure: more support of large, commercial scale agriculture and less emphasis on crops sold locally on a folding table.

The issues involving locally-produced agriculture are important, but it's a small percentage of Montana's ag economy, said Youngberg, director of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation. “We need some folks who are going to step up for commercial ag, the guys who are raising the grain and cattle.”

The agriculture transition advisory committee announced by Gianforte this week has a strong emphasis on commercial agriculture. The members include: Lola Raska, outgoing vice president of the Montana Grain Growers Association; Fred Wacker, president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association; Jim Steinbeisser, the group’s first vice president; John Helle, the Montana Woolgrowers Association president and founder of Duckworth Wool, a clothing company; Nicole Rolf, the Montana Farm Bureau’s director of national affairs; and Dean Folkvord, founder of Wheat Montana Farms and Bread, Montana’s most high-profile retail agriculture brand.