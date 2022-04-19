Commission approves motorized use on Boulder River

Watercraft with engines no larger than 10 horsepower will be able to navigate between the mouth of the Boulder River in Sweet Grass County upstream as far as Natural Bridge from April 1 through Sept. 30 each year.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved the new rule at its Tuesday meeting in Helena.

The decision came almost two years after about 50 landowners along the stream petitioned a commission composed of different members to ban all motorized craft on the Boulder. That commission eventually approved a motorized watercraft ban on the Shields River in nearby Park County.

Opponents had criticized the Boulder and Shields petitions as ways for landowners to restrict public use of rivers, chipping away at the state’s stream access law.

When an almost completely new commission was appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, Commissioner Brian Cebull recommended the creation of a citizen’s advisory group to reconsider the Boulder River motorized ban. By December 2021, the advisory group recommended the 10 horsepower rule to the commission.

“It’s been a long process, and one thing I am happy to report is that we will be done with it today,” said Clayton Elliott, of Montana Trout Unlimited.

Although praising the process, Elliott said his organization came down on the side of habitat protection.

“It’s a difficult topic because there’s no easy answer in places like this, especially as we face years like what appears to be coming in terms of record drought,” said Commissioner Pat Byorth, who participated with Cebull in the working group’s deliberations. “And allocating the resources really is going to be a challenge more and more every year.”

Fisheries manager Eileen Ryce had earlier provided the commission with a drought update that was grim. She noted 2021 was an unprecedented year with more fishing restrictions than any other year, the longest duration of restrictions and the most ever in place at one time.

“The Shields and the Yellowstone rivers are currently in very bad shape,” Ryce said. “We’re likely to see restrictions on the Shields going in as early as mid-May.”

The Jefferson, East Gallatin, Gallatin, Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers are all showing the “likelihood of restrictions,” Ryce added.

Canyon Ferry, Fort Peck, and Hebgen reservoirs are unlikely to fill this year, she said. FWP is already working with NorthWestern Energy to lower the flows out of Hebgen Dam. Even with this early action, Ryce said it’s possible the Madison River below Hebgen could see restrictions this summer as well.

“The Smith (River) is also looking bad, and will likely need restrictions during the summer,” she said.

The bright spots are along the Rocky Mountain Front and west of the Continental Divide, Ryce added.

Right now, Crooked Creek’s boat ramp is unusable at Fort Peck, but more could be affected later in the summer, Ryce said. Water levels on Fresno and Nelson reservoirs, located on the Hi-Line, may also be too low for boat ramps to be usable as the summer goes on.

