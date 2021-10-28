Commission denies crossbow use in archery season for 4 disabled hunters

Making clear he would be open to exploring a disabled hunter’s use of a crossbow during the archery season in greater depth at a future date, Montana Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Brian Cebull moved on Thursday to deny four requests for such permission.
The motion passed unanimously after more than an hour of discussion and testimony from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff, the commissioners and the public.
“I’m certainly sympathetic to the plaintiffs,” Cebull, who represents District 5 in Billings, said during the Helena hearing. “I’m also very aware and appreciate the outcry of public comment we got, especially from fellow Montana bowhunters … and I understand it’s a controversial issue.
“I’m also conscientious to the change of the status quo that we’re being asked to decide today … and from my perspective that magnitude is too much for today,” he added.
Backstory
Four Montana hunters had petitioned the commission for permits to use crossbows during the archery season, which has already closed. The men had originally sought permission from FWP’s staff in the spring and were denied, since the state’s regulations specifically forbid the use of crossbows during the season set aside for archers.
So this summer they filed a lawsuit in Missoula federal court. In a September ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen denied their request for the court to intervene, saying it was a commission decision.
The four hunters – Tim Gardipee, Bruno Friia, David Helmers and state Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel – have argued that not allowing them to hunt with crossbows is a violation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Gardipee, who has been relegated to a wheelchair for nine years following a catastrophic injury, told the commissioners that denying him permission to use a crossbow during the archery season was an “absolute insult.” He said the only difference between a crossbow and a modern compound bow is kinetic energy.
Molnar said the commission and FWP has to accommodate the disabled “because that’s the law,” regardless of traditional archers’ opposition. Helmers accused the agency and commission of discriminating against him and other disabled archers seeking to use crossbows.
Ruling
In his ruling on the lawsuit, Judge Christensen specifically addressed the ADA, noting the act “does not require a covered entity to provide ‘the accommodation [a plaintiff] requests or prefers,’ but rather ‘need only provide some reasonable accommodation.’”
In Montana, reasonable accommodation is allowing traditional archery equipment to be modified for use by disabled hunters. Hunters can also use crossbows during the early elk shoulder season in September, as well as during the rifle season, late shoulder seasons and spring bear season, FWP’s staff noted.
Christensen also wrote that the four men had “shown that archery hunting without a crossbow may be ‘uncomfortable or difficult, but not beyond their capacity[,]’ and thus their requested accommodation ‘might be reasonable but not necessary.’”
Issues
Joel Peden, executive director for Montana Independent Living Project, disagreed with Christensen’s ruling.
“This is not a hunting issue,” he said. “This is a civil rights issue. This is not about popular opinion, this about federal law.”
The attorney representing the four men told the commissioners the judge made a mistake and vowed to continue the court fight.
Several archery hunters testified against allowing the permits, noting that Molnar failed to pass a law in the past legislative session that would have allowed crossbows during archery season specifically because the Montana public is strongly opposed.
Bozeman archery hunter Liberty Brown accused Molnar of “abusing his position” by continuing to pursue the permits after failing in the legislature, before FWP and in court.
Arguments
Crossbow proponents argue the weapons are easier for them to use than modified bows. They also say allowing disabled hunters to use the weapons during the state’s archery season will have little to no effect on wildlife populations and will allow disabled hunters to be afield during the milder temperatures of the fall. They also argue many other states allow crossbows during archery season, Montana being one of two exceptions.
Opponents agree crossbows are easier to use, but are also more accurate and capable of killing animals at a greater distance giving hunters an advantage. Some also see allowing crossbows during archery season as opening the door to abuse of the system, where hunters who aren’t disabled commit fraud to obtain permission. Commissioner Pat Byorth, representing Region 3 in Bozeman, also noted that other states have much shorter hunting seasons than Montana.
Young archery hunter June LaPage said the means by which an animal is killed matters to hunters. “That is what’s so special about our archery season, it is archery only,” she said. “To allow crossbows into it, a piece of equipment that is fundamentally different than a bow, is to take (away) that archery only concept.”
“This topic is a very important one,” said Commissioner Pat Tabor, representing Region 1 in Kalispell. “The way I look at it from my perspective as a commissioner is: We’re not really voting on whether or not crossbows should be in a season. We’re voting on whether four applicants should be given the opportunity … for one season next year.
“For my part, I would be much more comfortable looking at this holistically, asking the department to go back, perhaps creating a working committee … that takes everybody into account. I’m not comfortable doing one-off solutions for individuals.”