Commission denies crossbow use in archery season for 4 disabled hunters

Arguments

Crossbow proponents argue the weapons are easier for them to use than modified bows. They also say allowing disabled hunters to use the weapons during the state’s archery season will have little to no effect on wildlife populations and will allow disabled hunters to be afield during the milder temperatures of the fall. They also argue many other states allow crossbows during archery season, Montana being one of two exceptions.

Opponents agree crossbows are easier to use, but are also more accurate and capable of killing animals at a greater distance giving hunters an advantage. Some also see allowing crossbows during archery season as opening the door to abuse of the system, where hunters who aren’t disabled commit fraud to obtain permission. Commissioner Pat Byorth, representing Region 3 in Bozeman, also noted that other states have much shorter hunting seasons than Montana.

Young archery hunter June LaPage said the means by which an animal is killed matters to hunters. “That is what’s so special about our archery season, it is archery only,” she said. “To allow crossbows into it, a piece of equipment that is fundamentally different than a bow, is to take (away) that archery only concept.”