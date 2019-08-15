Rosebud County commissioners have hit the pause button on deciding whether a $500 million wind farm warrants a 50% tax abatement.
Commissioners tabled a proposal Tuesday to lower taxes on the Clearwater Wind farm to be located near Forsyth. In the works since 2012, 120-turbine farm will generate enough power to electrify 300,000 homes.
Developers plan to market the power in the Pacific Northwest by way of the 500-kilovolt power lines servicing the four units of coal-fired Colstrip Power Plant. Power plant operator Talen Energy announced this summer that Colstrip Units 1 and 2 are no longer economical and will be shutdown at the year’s end. The closure of the units will free up capacity on the Colstrip line, which Clearwater developer Orion Energy intends to use.
With a tax abatement of 50%, Clearwater would pay $2.93 million a year in taxes, said Commissioner Robert Lee. The sticking point for commissioners was impact fees, money that could be assessed to cover the project’s wear on roads and other services, which Lee said would be extensive as developers delivered concrete and wind turbine parts to the project.
The wind turbine blades would be 120 feet long, Lee said. The turbines, when the blades are at the top of their stroke, could be between 425- and 500-feet tall, according descriptions previously submitted for permitting.
In 2016, Orion told The Gazette there would be 100 jobs created by the construction of Clearwater. Afterward, roughly 10 people would be hired to manage the wind farm.
The vote to the table tax abatement issue until more impact fee information could be determined had passed 2-0, with Commissioners Ed Joiner and Douglas Martens voting to table the issue and Lee abstaining because of a conflict of interest. Lee has a power line right of way across his ranch property.
The tax abatement would be 50% for five years before tapering off for another five and then disappearing altogether.