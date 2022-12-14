Committee looks for future landowner-hunter solutions as Legislature looms

It could have been a victory lap.

Earlier this year, the Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee forwarded eight recommendations to the governor and legislators regarding ways to improve hunter-landowner relations, to increase public access and to help landowners deal with public hunters.

The suggestions included a stewardship course for hunters who want to access private land, a call to repeal the $5 landowner application fee for Public Access Land Agreements and a push for more wardens to police the increasing number of recreationists.

On Wednesday, some of the 13 members of the group — composed of outfitters, landowners and hunters — met online to discuss possible topics and issues they should address in 2023. Once again, many of the suggestions revealed in a poll of the members stressed more work on things like the popular Block Management Program, which pays landowners for public access to private lands, as well as suggestions like implementing an electronic sign-in option for the program.

Criticism

Other comments, however, revealed that some committee members may have seen little progress in addressing landowner-hunter relations.

One member’s confidential survey response said PL/PW needs to get more landowners and livestock groups involved in the process to ensure they back any council proposals.

“One of the main obstacles to landowner-hunter relations is because some of the sportsmen groups are constantly attacking landowners,” the council member wrote in their survey. “This also applies to some of the FWP personnel who have refused to work with landowners in the past. The PL/PW should also encourage the FWP to work with landowners to resolve issues instead of trying to find ways to leverage landowners into allowing access.”

In May, it was a landowner group — the United Property Owners of Montana — that heightened division by filing a lawsuit seeking to overturn existing hunting regulations and requiring FWP to reduce elk populations.

Sporting groups

Some sporting groups have made an effort in recent years to stress their appreciation for landowners, despite sometimes being at odds over specific issues. The Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition was formed earlier this year, holding a meeting in Bozeman to bring together a variety of hunters, outfitters, biologists, legislators and landowners to work toward a solution specifically regarding elk.

Earlier this month, the coalition also proposed the creation of a conservation trust fund to benefit wildlife habitat on public and private lands.

Marcus Strange, of the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his group believes there is more that unites hunters and landowners than divides them. The federation is part of the elk coalition.

"Rather than peddling conflict, MWF is excited and invigorated by the collaborative atmosphere that has developed over the last several years between the hunting public and our friends and neighbors in the landowner community,” he wrote in an email. “Montanans have a choice. We can put aside our petty differences and work together, or we can continue pushing divisive narratives in order to stir up conflict.”

Divide

Elk continue to be a flash point.

Another member of the PL/PW said in their survey that the controversial Elk Hunting Access Agreement Program, which gives landowners free bull elk permits to allow public hunter access to private lands, was skewed in favor of hunters. The member said more tags should be given to landowners. The current 1 to 3 ratio — one landowner tag for every three public hunters allowed — caused public hunter outcry last fall for the way it was implemented.

A different PL/PW member said they had only one main goal: “I would like to see more of the Montana resident hunters understand the hardships of local small businesses and the challenges of being a rancher,” they wrote. “If they don’t, and outfitters are forced out of business and ranchers have to sell their properties, then we will have an even larger access problem.”

Pressure

The statements seem to highlight a continued urban-rural, hunter-landowner rift that has existed for decades in Montana, despite continual gains and attempts to make inroads. The divide is likely to be reflected in this year’s Republican-dominated Legislature where 143 possible bills are awaiting drafting or have been proposed — the most ever relating to fish and wildlife issues. The majority of the legislation has been introduced by Republicans, including 14 by Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade.

Rich Roth, a Big Sandy-area rancher and member of the PL/PW, said he’s tired of the pressure put on landowners regarding access. Roth said he left the Block Management Program for financial reasons. He cited increasing enforcement and repair of torn up county roads used by hunters as his concerns for the committee in 2023.

Access

That prompted FWP director Hank Worsech to say access is important to his department to manage wildlife, as hunting is the main means of controlling big game populations.

“To manage them, we have to get access,” he said. “I have to manage elk where they are at.”

Yet Worsech also said past discussions by the committee have seemed one-sided in favor of hunters’ needs, despite PL/PW’s support of landowner-beneficial legislative recommendations.

PL/PW committee chairman Ed Beall, of Helena, said he would like to make it a priority of the group to focus on the “three-legged stool” of landowners, sportsmen and outfitters in the coming year, calling it critical to what the group does.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said member Donna McDonald, of Alder.

The PL/PW was formed in 1995 to make recommendations to the governor. The committee members serve for two years and are appointed by the governor.