Confronting nursing shortage by adding more students is harder than it sounds

Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series exploring Montana's nursing shortage and the challenge of increasing the number of nursing students. The first part was published Sunday, Oct. 3.
Montana State University has the largest nursing school in the state with campuses in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls and Kalispell where nursing students can get clinical experience at numerous medical facilities.
And, the school gets far more qualified applicants than it accepts. So, with the long-term nursing shortage getting worse as the lingering COVID pandemic burns out more nurses, why not just take more nursing students?
Turns out that’s a lot harder than it sounds.
MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon said qualified applications range anywhere from 20% to 40% above what the program is able to admit.
Across the five campuses, MSU admits 224 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) students annually, taking on 112 students in the fall and spring semesters. An accelerated nursing program is also offered for those already holding a bachelor’s degree in a related field.
MSU College of Nursing's Billings campus has a cohort of 16 students in the accelerated program, which sends nurses-in-training to critical access hospitals (CAHs) for clinical experience.
This year, due to a lack of preceptor nurses who can guide students through their clinical experience, some CAHs are not able to take nursing students.
At Billings Clinic, the preceptorships in which students work closely with an RN are the main pipeline to new hires. This is likely true for rural health centers as well.
The Billings Gazette contacted CAHs in Baker and Poplar that are unable to take the usual MSU nursing students at this time. Neither replied to multiple attempts to make contact.
MSU is looking to increase the number of students in each cohort on the Billings campus. That means securing even more clinical sites that are already saturated with students.
Helena College shares sites with Carroll College and between the two schools, nearly all clinical slots are spoken for, said Director of Helena College Debra Rapaport.
Rapaport is looking to expand her program from 16 students in a cohort to 20, but would need additional mannequins that simulate patient scenarios. One mannequin costs anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000.
Competition
A shortage of clinical sites is the primary reason nursing colleges struggle to expand their student bodies. Even now, sites are saturated with students creating stiff competition between colleges.
MSU’s longstanding presence in the state as the primary producer of young nurses combined with its plans to expand creates a reoccurring hurdle for smaller community colleges.
Director of Nursing at the Salish-Kootenai College Kristine Hilton said she has to fight for her students to maintain clinical sites at least once a year as MSU prepares to send out its students. Last year, issues arose as MSU started work to expand its sites. Hilton managed to keep Thursdays in place for clinical time, but having to defend slots for her students happens at least once a year.
“We have to fight for our site. We want to keep good relationships, but we have to make sure our facilities know that Thursdays are our days,” Hilton said. “We’ve had to involve the educator at clinical sites to make sure we maintained our slots.”
The program is also phasing out its associate degree in nursing (ASN).
ASN is a two-year degree in nursing in which students are still able to sit for the exams to become a registered nurse (RN), the same as graduates from BSN programs, a four-year degree.
Hilton has seen some facilities decrease the number of ASN graduates they are willing to take. Some even bar ASN graduates from applying.
“The industry standard is calling for BSN,” Hilton said. “BSNs have better patient outcomes.”
According to researcher Linda Aiken at the University of Pennsylvania, hospitals that employ more BSN-prepared nurses have lower patient mortality rates.
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) also calls for bachelor-prepared nurses.
“BSN nurses are prized for their skills in critical thinking, leadership, case management, and health promotion, and for their ability to practice across a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings,” according to AACN.
Of Montana’s 14 nursing education programs, nine offer only an ASN degree.
The Salish-Kootenai College can accept up to 40 new students a year and receives about 60 applications a year. In every semester of nursing school students need clinical experience, meaning there have to be 160 opportunities for BSN students to build up many hours clinical experience. The college cannot increase its nursing cohorts until more clinical sites are secured.
The college is working on securing more sites in preparation for the influx of nursing students in the state as well as medical students who are all vying for clinical sites, according to Kendra Reinlasoder, director of Experiential Learning and clinical coordinator.
Out-of-state students
Montana State University Billings' City College offers an ASN for radiology and ultrasound nursing students. When the pandemic hit, clinical sites closed one after the other, said Jenna Andujar, instructor and clinical coordinator for the program.
And with the most recent wave of COVID infections, she is seeing some sites close again.
Andujar managed to graduate all her students last year but some had to work up to 40 hours a week in a clinical site in addition to their regular classes.
“Suddenly, we had a whole cohort of nurses who were trying to obtain clinical hours so they could sit for their exams,” Andujar said.
In her field, competition is stiff with out-of state nurses who travel, often from Wyoming, for clinical time. Students completing their online education with an out-of-state university also take up slots in Montana hospitals to avoid traveling.
Because sites are saturated in Billings, Andujar regularly asks her students to travel long distances for clinical time. One of the sites is in Sidney. The drive is four hours or a flight is available for up to $80.
“Not every student has the capability of additional travel or leaving children at home,” Andujar said.
Traditionally, hospitals check with in-state universities for additional students before accepting out-of-staters, said Debbie Fischer, Montana State University College of Nursing's Billings campus director.
Andujar is also frustrated that students have been, until recently, barred from working with COVID patients.
“They have to deal with COVID patients when they graduate, so it’s hard to expect them to know what to do when they can’t work with them during their training,” Andujar said.
Director of the City College nursing program Susan Floyd declined to comment on the issues with clinical sites that arise every semester, saying “I am very protective of what we have.”
Faculty shortage
A faculty shortage that also limits student capacity weighs on community colleges that do not have the means to offer a competitive wage, especially in areas where the cost of living relentlessly skyrockets.
City College has felt the impact of the nursing faculty shortage, Floyd said, with one full-time position that has been vacant for a year along with two clinical resource nurse positions.
Clinical resource nurses are RNs who manage nursing operations in the hospital and assist in teaching nurses. The positions are part time with City College and minimal pay makes it difficult to entice RNs to take the position.
Access to long-term care and pediatric clinical sites have also been difficult to find during the pandemic.
Floyd isn’t certain of the reason, but she expects the nursing shortage is partly to blame.
“It’s a catch-22,” Floyd said. “Hospitals and facilities need nurses and so do we.”
Floyd eventually stopped replying to follow-up questions regarding clinical sites.
Salish-Kootenai College is also struggles to fill faculty positions, which impacts the number of students they can take.
Though the college can take up to 40 students, it has been accepting 30 to 35 a year due constraints in both clinical space and faculty, said Reinlasoder, the clinical coordinator at the Salish Kootenai College.
The school has been consistently short of one full-time faculty member as options for competitive pay are limited.
Reinlasoder did not respond to multiple attempts from The Gazette for follow-up questions on staffing.
Resiliency training has been incorporated into MSU’s nursing program, a practice previously given very little attention.
“We’re all just trying to figure out how to navigate this and become resilient. Unfortunately we’re having to do it during real-life experience versus being able to plan ahead," said Christy Baxter, an RN and director of the critical care unit at Billings Clinic.
Her critical care instructor from 30 years ago reached out to Baxter to talk to her about nursing during the pandemic.
“She said to me ‘I feel bad because I never prepared my students for this,’” Baxter said. “I don’t know if anything could have prepared us for this. Sometimes we just sit and cry.”