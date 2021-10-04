Confronting nursing shortage by adding more students is harder than it sounds

MSU’s longstanding presence in the state as the primary producer of young nurses combined with its plans to expand creates a reoccurring hurdle for smaller community colleges.

Director of Nursing at the Salish-Kootenai College Kristine Hilton said she has to fight for her students to maintain clinical sites at least once a year as MSU prepares to send out its students. Last year, issues arose as MSU started work to expand its sites. Hilton managed to keep Thursdays in place for clinical time, but having to defend slots for her students happens at least once a year.

“We have to fight for our site. We want to keep good relationships, but we have to make sure our facilities know that Thursdays are our days,” Hilton said. “We’ve had to involve the educator at clinical sites to make sure we maintained our slots.”

The program is also phasing out its associate degree in nursing (ASN).

ASN is a two-year degree in nursing in which students are still able to sit for the exams to become a registered nurse (RN), the same as graduates from BSN programs, a four-year degree.

Hilton has seen some facilities decrease the number of ASN graduates they are willing to take. Some even bar ASN graduates from applying.