Congress passes bill honoring airmen killed in 1962 crash

“It stays with them forever,” Wells said.

Wells thanked Chico Hot Springs, the Park County Environmental Council, the Park County Sheriff’s officer, the Park County Commission the National Park Conservation Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and friends and neighbors for helping honor the fallen airmen.

“It was a huge effort, a lot of people helped,” Wells said.

Wells praised Montana’s legislators in Washington, D.C., for working together to get the bill passed.

Wells said he first visited the crash site in 1969, and wondered about it for a long time before receiving a call in 2015 asking for information about the wreck. That prompted him to hike up to the site, and when he got there he thought there should be a plaque so visitors could learn what happened.

In 2016, a memorial was held in Chico for the four airmen. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was in attendance, and Wells said it seemed like the senator was really affected by the event, which was the start of the legislative push to honor the crash victims.

Daines and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, as well as U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, commended the bill’s passage in a press release sent out by Gianforte’s office.