Connecticut woman sentenced to jail, fined for walking off Yellowstone boardwalk

A Connecticut woman faces a week in jail and $2,400 in fines after being prosecuted for walking across a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park.

"Although a criminal prosecution and jail time may seem harsh, it’s better than spending time in a hospital’s burn unit,” said acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray in a press release.

Madeline Casey, 26, of New Hartford, Connecticut, appeared before Magistrate Judge Mark Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, on Aug. 18 for sentencing.

She was charged with walking off the boardwalk in the Norris Geyser Basin to get closer to a thermal pool and geyser. Casey was photographed and filmed venturing off the boardwalk, despite the fact that many signs are posted along the route warning visitors.

“Boardwalks in geyser basins protect visitors and delicate thermal formations,” said Morgan Warthin, Yellowstone public affairs officer. “The ground is fragile and thin and scalding water just below the surface can cause severe or fatal burns."

Dating back to 1870, more than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs.