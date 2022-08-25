Conservation couple: Thomases focus on outdoors at critical time

LEWISTOWN – From atop a hill overlooking this Central Montana town, with the Judith Mountains dark in the distance, Don and Lori Thomas have prescribed a much-needed dose of common sense, beauty and adventure for the outdoor community.

Their home, just past Pheasant Tales Bed & Bistro and down the lane from the yellow “Labrador Xing” sign, is filled with photos and exotic wildlife mounts they have collected in their 27-year partnership.

“They could turn his house into a natural-history museum; about the only thing they’d have to do is empty out the fridge,” said friend and associate Mike England, editor and publisher of “Outside Bozeman” magazine, in an email.

Behind each photo of big halibut caught, or the life-sized cougar mount, are tales that have enriched the couple’s bond. They connect them to the pursuit of outdoor adventures unlike anything most of us will ever experience. Yet for 27 years, the Thomases have taken readers along with lyrical prose and stunning images, introducing us to the exotic – and more ordinary – with keen insight and a fresh perspective.

More recently, they’ve become a power team advocating for conservation, wildlife, public access hunting and fishing as Montana residents face a political sea change when it comes to resource management. Don's pointed letters to the editor highlight the divisions.

Home

During a visit to the couple’s home, Don looked the part of a mystic – his full head of now-graying hair uncombed, his bushy brows ready to beat down opponents. Their German wirehaired pointer is taken outside for being too needy. Meanwhile, a Jack Russell terrier named Molly stands guard, quick to seek a belly rub.

Lori comes in from the yard after a new project of placing water-holding bags around trees to keep them nourished while away, jokingly calling them tree condoms. She stands next to the kitchen counter as Don sits at the dining room table for a wide-ranging talk, a stout black Asiatic buffalo head mount looming overhead.

A widely published outdoor writer, Don undertook the profession in addition to his career as a physician. In a remote region of Alaska, Don was the first internist on the Kenai Peninsula. In his spare time he also piloted planes and worked as a hunting guide.

“I checked all of the boxes in Alaska,” he said.

“The guy never sleeps!” England said. “One week he’s hunting in Alaska, the next he’s fishing in Africa, and all the while, he’s writing articles, taking photos and publishing books. I envy his energy.”

Lori

Lori has retired from a career in nursing. She met Don while working at his Alaskan medical practice. Her photography now graces many of the articles Don writes.

“Don and Lori have managed to do it all – write with energy and empathy, cover topics from prairie grouse to blue-water sailfish, and capture amazing photos,” said Andrew McKean, a Glasgow-based outdoor writer and editor, in an email. “For an editor, they're a dream team, because they can submit packages that have it all.”

In addition to her photography, Lori fished and hunted alongside Don on his adventures around the world. A graduate from Montana State University, she is a self-taught photographer.

England praised the Thomases as “a power-couple for the hook-and-bullet crowd. Montana and its sportsmen and women would be much worse off for their absence.”

Honorees

Last year, the Thomases were honored with the Ted Trueblood Award by Backcountry Hunters & Anglers for their “outstanding communication on behalf of backcountry habitat and values.”

“Don is an outspoken advocate for public lands and waters who’s known for never suffering fools gladly and for speaking his mind, regardless of personal costs,” said Katie McKalip, BHA communications director, in announcing the award. “In this respect, I think he embodies some part of the spirit of BHA…that willingness to say the things that need to be said on behalf of the places and opportunities we all hold dear. Lori is an accomplished outdoor photographer who’s supplied hundreds of photos for Don’s writing and whose images are widely published in outdoors media.

“While the work by Don and by Lori stands alone, they are inseparable as a partnership,” McKalip added.

England put Don’s conservation advocacy this way: “Bastards beware! He’s a public-land user's Voltaire, demanding for the average hunter and angler the basic rights they are due, in eloquent and passionate prose, and suffering the scorn of the powers-that-be in the process. And yet, like Voltaire, the more they try to silence him, the more his volume increases.”

Changes

The couple still venture to Alaska often, but call Lori’s high school hometown of Lewistown their main residence. Above one archway are the mounted heads of what Don referred to as “the grand slam of ham.” Don shot all six of the wild hogs – including a tusked African warthog and a Captain Cooker from Australia – with his weapons of choice, a bow and arrow.

Next to the mountain lion cape mounted on the wall are photos of Don with other game: a pronghorn, ducks and a gobbler. In other shots Lori poses with a halibut and a kudu.

“We have hundreds of photos, none of which have both of us together,” Don noted, because the other person is usually behind the lens.

Don pointed out that now, at age 74, he gets more joy out of looking at the photos of wildlife they have framed on the opposite wall – of animals photographed alive in their environment instead of posed after a deadly shot.

“That’s not who I am anymore,” he said, indicating one wall of mounted game heads.

Healing

Two years ago, Don had a tumor removed from his head and now has to do daily balance exercises. It’s far from the days when he pulled back an 85-pound traditional bow to hunt massive African buffalo.

“I’ve neither met nor heard of a hunter more skilled; he’s taken every manner of bird and beast with a traditional bow,” England said. “If he were born 50 years earlier, he probably would’ve hung out with Fred Bear.”

The strength required to pull that stiff of a bow back is difficult to explain, other than to say that many modern hunters use a bow with a draw weight around 40 to 60 pounds. The stiffer the bow, the more force there is to power the arrow. Don also hunts with what some call a “stickbow,” as opposed to the mechanical compound bows that make it easier to hold the arrow back at full draw.

“I decided when I married Don I was going to be a bowhunter,” Lori said.

So when she drew a coveted bighorn sheep ram tag to hunt in the Missouri River Breaks, Lori spent days trying to get within 20 yards of a ram to make a lethal shot. She could never get close enough, but decided not to fill the tag by switching to a rifle.

“I stuck by the bow to the end,” she said.

“Everyone is convinced there’s a record sheep up there,” Don said, remembering one hunter who purchased an auctioned bighorn tag for hundreds of thousands of dollars years ago in the same region and hired guides, used boats and airplanes to ensure he filled his tag. There’s nothing illegal about paying for so many resources to ensure success, but it does speak to a different ethic when it comes to hunting.

Writing

Don is best known for writing about conservation, natural history and his hunting and fishing adventures. His resume includes co-editor of “Traditional Bowhunter,” editor-at-large for “Retriever Journal” and regular contributor to “Gray's Sporting Journal.” Gray’s is one of Don’s favorites because they let him write the occasional fiction piece.

He’s also published more than 20 books. Don chafes a bit at the title “outdoor writer,” as if it were not real writing. Lori noted he often works references to Shakespeare or other classical literature into his stories.

“That’s deliberate because there are only so many things you can say about killing a deer,” Don added.

Bozeman writer David Quammen described Don this way. “He’s an oxymoronic combination of Montana outdoorsman, skillful and widely known writer, passionate and active conservationist, practicing doctor descended from a scientific luminary, student of human nature, student of canine nature, and good citizen of Fergus County, who came out of one of America’s great and most radicalized universities (Berkeley) in the famous and infamous 1960s. He’s also a fine man to have as your friend.”

The “scientific luminary” Quammen referred to is Don’s father, E. Donnall Thomas, a 1990 Nobel Prize in Medicine winner for his development of bone marrow transplants for cancer patients. Don’s pen name is E. Donnall Thomas Jr.

Lori has published photos in many of the same magazines as Don, as well as “Shooting Sportsman” and “Alaska Magazine.” She also pitches in as Don's proof reader.

DU

Bozeman photographer Denver Bryan worked with Don on two Labrador retriever books and had this to say about his colleague: “Don Thomas is a consummate, professional outdoor writer with a passion for most things hunting and fishing. He’s also a champion for public lands and access issues relating to them.”

In 2015, an article Don wrote on access issues resulted in him losing his 18-year position as field editor for Ducks Unlimited magazine. The article in “Outside Bozeman” magazine was critical of James Cox Kennedy. At the time, Kennedy was challenging Montana’s public stream access law in court. Kennedy was also a Ducks Unlimited financial donor.

“This will be Don’s legacy: a gadfly to the takers, a constant thorn in the side of the rapacious rich, those whose power exists in inverse proportion to their strength of character, those sad little men who never have enough and must take more and more for themselves — and for themselves alone,” England said. “When everyone else is browbeaten into silence, for fear of reprisal, Don’s voice only grows louder.”

Although the loss of the DU writing job was a blow, Don has not moderated his fight for conservation or tackling hard issues. Such advocacy writing has become a full-time project, from which Don said he earns little and has actually lost money and friends.

Politics

As an example, Don is worried the current state legislature’s decision to increase the ways for hunters and trappers to kill wolves will lead to re-listing of the animals as an endangered species by the federal government. Politicians legislating hunting issues are ignoring biology, he added.

“The politics are horrible right now, and the legislature has decided they are the ones to regulate hunting,” he said, rather than leaving it to wildlife professionals.

Many hunters are worried about the wrong things, Don added, like losing their Second Amendment right to own firearms or the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals successfully lobbying to ban hunting.

“Honestly, I’ve just thrown up my hands,” he said. “I’m just so pessimistic because moneyed interests have corrupted government in Montana.”

Considering that so many Montanans of “moderate means” buy hunting and fishing licenses, Don can’t understand why they keep electing lawmakers at odds with conservation issues. Lori questioned if voters are paying attention.

“Montana has become polarized in the wrong direction, voting for somebody because he wears a red hat and not because of his stance on wildlife issues,” Don said. “It’s so endlessly frustrating.”

McKean has gotten to know Don by serving with him on conservation coalitions.

“I'm impressed with the depth of his knowledge of issues, but even more with his willingness to get in the arena and raise his significant voice on behalf of the things he cares about,” McKean said. “Which we should all care about – equitable distribution of wildlife resources, public access, and holding elected officials accountable.”