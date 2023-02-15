A 1,080-acre conservation easement is being considered by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks about 10 miles north of Winifred.

The land would provide additional access to 15,400 acres of adjoining state and Bureau of Land Management property.

FWP is preparing a draft environmental assessment for the Fergus County property. As part of that process, the public is being asked to identify any issues and concerns related to the proposal.

Named the Stafford Ferry Conservation Easement, the land is primarily sagebrush and grasslands interspersed with timbered coulees on the south side of Missouri River, next to the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. The land also adjoins the 4,600-acre Whiskey Ridge CE that was approved in 2020.

Montana Cadastral lists the owner of the property as LCG Investment Co. of Wichita Falls, Texas. The limited partnership includes Cliff Henderson and his three children.

The primary objectives of the easement is to provide perpetual conservation and enhancement of high-quality native habitats, maintaining traditional land uses and providing public recreational opportunity, according to FWP. The landscape is home to pronghorn, mule deer and elk.

“It also comprises a portion of the larger landscape key to maintaining viable populations of bighorn sheep, Merriam’s wild turkey, sharp-tailed grouse, mountain lion and a host of native nongame species,” according to FWP. “Most notably, this property and the surrounding breaks provide important habitat and access to the Southern Missouri River Breaks HD 482 bighorn sheep herd. This bighorn sheep herd is part of the state’s largest sheep metapopulation and provides an important ecological and recreational resource to Montana.”

In addition to the usual terms of a conservation easement, the agreement would also include language prohibiting “grazing by domestic sheep, llamas, and goats, until such time effective management practices are developed and implemented to mitigate concerns of disease transmission between wild and domestic sheep.”

A copy of the scoping proposal is available online. The 30-day public comment period for the proposed project will run through March 15.

Written comments may be submitted to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, c/o Stafford Ferry Conservation Easement Proposal, PO Box 938, Lewistown, MT 59457. Or email comments to sandersen@mt.gov Attn: Stafford Ferry Conservation Easement Proposal.

For more information regarding the proposed project, call Lewistown-area wildlife biologist Sonja Andersen at 406-366-5266 or email: sandersen@mt.gov.